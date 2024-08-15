Dragon Age: The Veilguard just got an unexpectedly spooky release date

BioWare dropped the biggest Dragon Age: The Veilguard announcement yet on Thursday, revealing that the highly anticipated open-world RPG will be launching on Halloween, October 31.

This lines up with expectations from parent company Electronic Arts’ financials, which set The Veilguard‘s launch sometime in the fiscal third quarter, which begins on October 1 and ends on December 31. At this point, the game is on schedule, and the marketing campaign is only just ramping up.

You can preorder the game now, and receive some blood dragon cosmetic armor.

BioWare announced Wednesday that the release date announcement was coming, although a version of the trailer leaked hours before the actual premiere; it showed up on Streamable and was reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by Wario64. The studio also posted a reveal road map leading up to the launch that featured trailers, Q&As, events, and more that are scheduled throughout the rest of August. It does note that there’s even more to come in September.

The release date for #DragonAge: The Veilguard will be revealed TOMORROW! We're excited to share this moment with our fans with a release date trailer, and in the coming weeks we'll also have high-level warrior combat gameplay, Companions Week, and more. 💜 Tune in to our… pic.twitter.com/Djft37NIh5 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) August 14, 2024

Here’s what we have to look forward to so far:

August 15: Release date trailer and announcement

August 19: High-level combat and PC spotlight

August 26: Companions week

August 30: Developer Discord Q&A

September 3: Start of IGN’s monthlong exclusive coverage

This news has been a long time coming. The next game in the Dragon Age series was announced as being in development all the way back during the 2018 Game Awards, with a first official look two years later. The entry was formerly called Dragon Age: Dread Wolf before The Veilguard was revealed as the official subtitle earlier this year. We’ve already gotten a taste of character customization, the companions (who also starred in the release date trailer), and other very important elements, and there’s a lot more to come.