Not only does the long-awaited fourth Dragon Age game have a new name, but fans can expect to learn way more information about it very soon.

In a blog posted on Thursday, Dragon Age executive producer Gary McKay announced that the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been renamed to Dragon Age: The Veilguard to better reflect the seven companions that will accompany you on your quest. “To capture what this game is all about, we changed the name as the original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories, and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas,” McKay wrote.

Fans can tune in to an official reveal and around 15 minutes of gameplay — including combat and a new ability wheel — at 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 11 on the official YouTube channel.

McKay expanded on the decision to change the name in an interview with IGN, noting that while the original name would have been “safer,” it didn’t feel “authentic” to what the game had become and the “incredible” backstories that had been written for each companion.

Fans of Dragon Age lore will recognize that the name, like Dreadwolf, still relates to fan-favorite companion Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition, who was previously teased as the new title’s antagonist. The Veilguard refers to how Solas wants to destroy the “Veil” between the real and spirit worlds, which he helped create. The answer to whether he’s at the center of the main conflict might not be so straightforward, though.

“The biggest clue I can share is that you and your companions – that make up The Veilguard – are central to taking down a new evil threat unleashed upon Thedas. It might not just be Solas,” McKay told IGN.

The last game in the series was Dragon Age: Inquisition, which is almost 10 years old. McKay noted that the team had been given the freedom to experiment, which included a potential multiplayer concept that didn’t work out. While Bioware is known for single-player, narrative-driven adventures, its last original game was Anthem, an open-world RPG that had a troubled production and was received poorly by critics and players. The studio is also working on a new Mass Effect game, although very little is known about its development.

