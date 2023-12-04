Dragon Age: Dreadwolf teaser reintroduces the world of Thedas

It’s Dragon Age Day, and BioWare celebrated by releasing a new teaser trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Titled “Thedas Calls”, this trailer gives us our first in-engine look at some places players will visit in the game. We also learned when we can expect to learn more about this title.

The main throughline of the teaser is a dynamic map of Thedas, the world and continent on which the Dragon Age series is set. It jumps to different places in Thedas, like the city of Antiva and the beaches of Rivain, as different characters narrate and reveal their own ambitions and goals. Essentially, this teaser serves to reestablish Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s setting ahead of its full reveal, which EA and BioWare promise will happen in summer 2024 at the end of the trailer.

Wish lists opened up for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf on Steam and console storefronts today, and its updated description there reveals a bit more about the highly anticipated RPG. It says that the fate of Thedas “teeters on a knife’s edge,” so players need to come in and become a new leader for the continent.

“You’ll forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm,” the game’s Steam description states. “Friendship, drama, and romance will abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the leader and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.”

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was first teased at The Game Awards in 2018, and we’ve only received occasional updates since then. The most substantial one before now was last June when the game’s title was confirmed to be Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Its development has reportedly been rife with issues, with the project reportedly being rebooted during development and multiple staff departures and layoffs happening over the past several years. BioWare is clearly trying to reinvigorate hype and interest in its games again with this and November’s teaser for the new Mass Effect.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and we’ll learn more about it next summer

