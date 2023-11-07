 Skip to main content
The next Mass Effect will tackle some burning questions from the original trilogy

Tomas Franzese
By

It’s November 7, 2023, which means it’s also N7 Day, where EA and BioWare celebrate the Mass Effect series, which has a new game in development. While we didn’t get any new art or another trailer this year, a message from Mike Gamble, Mass Effect franchise director and executive producer, does tease story elements for the next mainline Mass Effect game.

Specifically, he heavily teases the new Mass Effect game’s connection to the original trilogy by going over many of the questions BioWare has had to ask itself during the game’s development. The blog post includes a list of juicy questions that the next game may explore.

  • “What happened to everyone you know and love in the games?”
  • “Who really died?”
  • “Who had kids with whom?”
  • “What does a baby volus sound like?
  • “What about all the galaxies?
  • “The endings!”
  • “What the heck is going on with our asari scientist-turned-Shadowbroker?”
  • “What about S– never mind … you get the idea.”
Although there’s still nothing in terms of a plot synopsis or premise for the next Mass Effect game just yet, the wording of this post makes it very clear that BioWare finally plans on answering many questions about the conclusion of the original trilogy, which 2017’s Mass Effect Andromeda ignored. Ultimately, Gamble says BioWare will “approach the future of this universe with gratitude and deep respect.”

Outside of that, other N7 celebrations include a Humble Bundle of Mass Effect and Dragon Age comics, new items in BioWare’s gear store, some new statues based on Mass Effect characters, and more. BioWare is also embroiled in controversy this N7 Day as unionized workers from Keywords who were laid off by BioWare earlier this year are on strike outside the studio’s Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, office.

