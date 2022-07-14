 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Lots of Mass Effect and Dragon Age DLC is now free for PC players

Jesse Lennox
By

EA has made almost all available DLC for the Mass Effect Trilogy and the first two Dragon Age games free via its Origin launcher.

In an email sent to players, EA revealed that DLC for Dragon Age 2, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 (except for any multiplayer content), will all be made available for free going forward on the Origin launcher. This content is available for free immediately in advance of EA shutting down the BioWare Points currency on October 11, 2022. Any BioWare Points players still have can be used before October 11 to purchase any Mass Effect 3 multiplayer packs, after which all packs will only be purchasable using in-game credits. Any content already purchased with BioWare Points will remain available to players as well.

BioWare Points were much like Microsoft Points primarily used on the Xbox 360 marketplace, forcing players to convert real money into points available only at specified increments to purchase digital content in Mass Effect and Dragon Age games. Oftentimes, these conversions intentionally forced players to purchase more points than necessary, leaving awkward balances leftover on EA’s proprietary storefront.

EA launched the Origin storefront in an attempt to compete with the major PC marketplace, Steam, though it was never able to draw players away from their established libraries on that service. EA continued supporting Steam players by launching its games on the platform, though an Origin account still was required. That’s why BioWare points weren’t really used in the studio’s modern PC games and are now being shuttered altogether.

It is a pleasant surprise to see EA make this content free during this change, especially right after Ubisoft announced that it was not only removing online support for many of its games and making any DLC for those games unplayable. With game preservation becoming more important, this is clearly the right course of action to take.

Editors' Recommendations

Best office chair deals for July 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD returns to Steam and will remain playable

Two characters speak to each other is Assassin's Creed Liberation HD.

PlayStation Stars loyalty program will net you rewards for playing PS5 games

sony unveils playstation stars loyalty program

This 65-inch QLED TV is a steal at $550 in Best Buy’s July sale

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Dyson V10 cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart right now

amazon 4th of july sale dyson cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner 1

Best Buy still has a 70-inch TV for under $500 following Prime Day

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

If you buy just one thing today, make sure it’s this $50 air fryer

A Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer sits on a kitchen counter.

My favorite free Prime Day deal is still available

Prime Day 2022 Audible graphic.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is 8% off in Prime Day-worthy deal

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger on a white background while showing an Apple Watch and iPhone charging on it.

This deal is your excuse to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on a wrist displaying time, date, and weather forecast.

Haunted Chocolatier: release date, trailer, rumors, and more

Character running past a chocolate factory in Haunted Chocolatier.

This Pixel 6 Pro Prime Day deal is still live: save $200 now

Google Pixel 6 Pro top back in hand.

Perfect for most, this laptop is $299 in Walmart’s rollback sale

Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook GWTN116-3BK laptop in multiple colors.