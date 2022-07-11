 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Assassin’s Creed Liberation delisted and will be unplayable, even if you own it

Joseph Yaden
By

In an unprecedented blow to game preservation, Ubisoft has delisted Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD from the Steam store, and starting on September 1, 2022, it will be completely unplayable, even if you own it already.

The news comes after Ubisoft recently shut down online servers for 15 games such as Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Far Cry 3, and Assassin’s Creed 2, rendering their multiplayer modes unplayable. Earlier in 2022, Ubisoft shut down online services for over 90 games.

A notice on the game’s Steam page reads “At the request of the publisher, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is no longer available for sale on Steam.”

It’s common for games to no longer be available to buy from digital storefronts, but removing them from a player’s library after purchasing is rare. This has led to criticism from the community, especially since Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD was featured in a recent Steam sale. As pointed out by Eurogamer, other titles including Silent Hunter 5, Space Junkies, and the DLC for Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands have the same Steam notice.

In a statement to Eurogamer about Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD’s removal, Ubisoft said “We don’t take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1, 2022.”

The company also said it will work with its partners to update listings on digital storefronts to ensure “players will be fully informed” about game removals.

Digital Trends has reached out to Ubisoft for comment and will update this article when it responds.

Editors' Recommendations

6 hidden PlayStation 5 settings you need to know about

Playstation 5 Console and Remote

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Mario, Rabbid Peach, and more characters pose in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope key art.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum — release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

lord of the rings gollum release date trailer gameplay story news

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Xenoblade Chronicles 3's protagonist standing with a sword.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

What frequency is 5G? All the different 5G ranges, explained

Looking through foliage at a 5G tower against a blue sky.

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Prime Day 2022 Macbook deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022: Early discounts

Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Headphone deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2022 headphone deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2022: Sales to shop now

Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals graphic.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Prime Day 2022 Air Fryer deals graphic.