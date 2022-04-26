 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ubisoft turns off online services for over 90 games

Otto Kratky
By

In a post on its website, Ubisoft, the publishing giant behind numerous blockbuster triple-A franchises, announced that it is shutting down online services in over 90 of its games.

Owners of any of the games Ubisoft listed will still be able to play their games, just without any of their online features. Things like online co-op and multiplayer will no longer be available. Likewise, users will no longer be able to unlock Units from any games that used Ubisoft Connect services. Units are a special currency used by the publisher that players could unlock by completing in-game challenges to spend on cosmetics.

Unlockable content in these games, which Ubisoft describes as “maps and skins” are disabled going forward, meaning players can no longer unlock them. For PC players, these pieces of content are being removed entirely, even if they’ve already been redeemed. Console players will still have access to unlockable content in their games as long as they don’t reset their saved game files.

As for the games that have been affected by Ubisoft’s online service shutdown, they’re a mishmash of popular and less well-known titles, but only releases on specific platforms have been affected. For example, online services for Assassin’s Creed 2 are no longer available, but only on PC, MAC, iOS, and OnLive. Disappointingly, some of the games losing their online services are cult classics that may have retained some extremely small player base over the years. Far Cry 2 and Far Cry Blood Dragon have both had their online services shut off on PC, for instance.

The company’s decision to shut down online services for so many of its games follows rumors that the company is being eyed up for an acquisition. According to Bloomberg, private equity firms, namely Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. have expressed interest in buying the French game publishing giant.

Editors' Recommendations

The best racing games on Xbox One

Multiple cars race in Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.

The 10 best PC games for kids

Spyro running away from enemy.

PlayStation 5 is getting a Variable Refresh Rate update

PS5 Controller Lifestyle

The best upcoming PC games

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Elon Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk smirks while pointing.

Best Alienware deals for April 2022

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

Fire Island offers an LGBT take on a Jane Austen classic

The cast of Fire Island.

The Kids in the Hall return in new trailer for the revival

The cast of The Kids in the Hall.

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for April 2022

Fios TV Package

The best skills to unlock in Ghostwire: Tokyo

A character pulls out a spirit's core in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Free Starlink Wi-Fi could be coming to a flight near you

Singapore Airlines Premium Economy

How to make a public profile on Snapchat

Google creating Snapchat Discover competitor called Stamp