 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Prince of Persia games, ranked

Jesse Lennox
By

There are few game series still going today that have a history that goes back as far as the Prince of Persia series (outside of Nintendo, that is). Starting in 1989, the series has had many ups and downs in terms of popularity as the games have taken on new forms and styles. It has even gone dormant for multiple years at a time. Here’ we’ll turn back the sands of time to review the series as a whole and determine which Prince of Persia games are the best and which are better left in the past.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
79 %
4.5/5
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft Montpellier
Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment
Release January 18, 2024
The latest entry in the franchise reinvents the series while harking back to its roots. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown takes the series back to a 2D perspective, but modernizes it by making it a fully Metroidvania-style game. All of Sargon’s time powers, attacks, and upgrades make us wonder what took so long for the franchise to go in this direction when the formula works so perfectly. This series has always focused on action, platforming, and unique powers, which all lend themselves perfectly to the idea of navigating environments and gaining upgrades to allow you to access new locations. The combat is challenging, but fair, and the game even has a compelling story to encourage you to see everything on offer.
Read our full Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer
Recommended Videos

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
82 %
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher Nintendo, Sony Computer Entertainment
Release November 06, 2003
There’s a reason Ubisoft chose Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time to be remade, although at this point, who knows if it will ever come to pass. Regardless, the legacy of this title isn’t unearned. This wasn’t the first game to jump to 3D (we’ll get there, don’t you worry), but was undoubtedly the one to nail it. The controls were buttery smooth as you jumped, swung, and otherwise navigated the various puzzle rooms. Combat also smartly incorporated your acrobatic skills, with mobility being essential to take down the sand monsters. That’s all without mentioning how insane the rewind powers felt at the time, as they allowed you to reverse any mistake in platforming or combat, while opening the door for some incredible puzzles.
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Game Trailer)
Related

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia
78 %
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac
Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft Montreal
Release December 02, 2008
When you look past the controversy surrounding the ending (or lack thereof) of the 2008 reboot just called Prince of Persia, there’s a solid and unique game hidden underneath. This title stripped everything down to two main pillars: one-on-one combat and platforming challenges. This gave the game a more focused feel, but also allowed for a more grounded relationship between the two main characters to build up over the adventure. As well as the new, more stylized graphics hold up, the same can’t be said for the difficulty. This game won’t push you like the others, which does suck a little bit of the tension from its story.
E32008 - Ubisoft Prince of Persia Trailer

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
83 %
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, iOS
Genre Fighting, Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft Montreal
Release November 30, 2004
If you ever wanted a game that perfectly represented the edgy culture of the mid-2000s, look no further than Prince of Persia: Warrior Within. Even for the time, that overly grim-dark tone and story rubbed many people the wrong way, and it has by no means aged well. If you can look past that, however, this is arguably the peak of 3D combat for the series. Building off the base of Sands of Time, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within expands the Prince’s moveset and abilities to give you the freedom to express yourself in battles like never before. There’s a little less focus on platforming and puzzles, but it’s still a game worth playing just for the feel and thrill of combat.
Prince Of Persia Warrior Within Trailer HD

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
80 %
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Mac, Nintendo GameCube
Genre Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft Montreal
Release December 01, 2005
Perhaps as a response to the reception Warrior Within received, Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones dialed back the edgy tone for the final entry in the trilogy. Unfortunately, most of the other choices made weren’t as positive. The story went back to Sands of Time in a new reality after all the time-based shenanigans of the past two games, which makes it a bit less interesting on a narrative level. While the action and combat didn’t exactly take a step back, the minor improvements weren’t enough to make it feel worth revisiting for a third time. It’s the definition of more of the same, which isn’t bad, but just a little tired.
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones GameCube Trailer - Trailer

Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame

Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame
71 %
E
Platforms PC DOS, Mac, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, FM Towns
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Brøderbund Software, Titus Software, Interprog
Publisher Brøderbund Software, Titus Software
Release December 31, 1993
It is almost a universal truth that sequels are better than the originals, and that is certainly the case with Prince of Persia 2. It’s fundamentally the same, so it isn’t leaps and bounds better than the first, but it adds a lot of needed variety and depth to the systems introduced in the first game. It does still have the same restrictions of putting you on a strict timer, and is arguably even more demanding, but the new environments and combat options make it more fun to fail and try again.
PC Longplay [702] Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia
82 %
E
Platforms PC DOS, Mac, Amiga, Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Amstrad CPC, Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, Sega Game Gear, Atari ST/STE, Sega Master System, Apple II, Sega CD, TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine, FM Towns, Sharp X68000, PC-9800 Series
Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure
Developer Brøderbund Software
Publisher Tengen, Riverhillsoft, Domark, Brøderbund Software, Konami, Masaya
Release October 03, 1989
We’re substituting the OG game with Prince of Persia Classic, the remake of that 1989 classic. Unless you’re into the retro graphics, which for the time were outstanding, there’s no reason not to simply play the updated version. Unfortunately, even a new coat of paint can’t make a game from decades ago hold up as much as we would hope. You are placed into a dungeon with a 60-minute time limit to navigate the traps and enemies, then find and defeat the Grand Vizier Jaffar and save the princess. It’s basic, and still a bit clunky even with some modern conveniences, but still cool to see from a historical perspective.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
68 %
T
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Genre Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft Montreal
Release May 18, 2010
What an apt title this game has. The final semi-reboot attempt before The Lost Crown, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands just flopped in every way possible. It tried to call back to the Sands of Time games by placing itself between the first two titles, while also tying in with the film adaptation, resulting in a complete mess of a game. It also didn’t help that this game came out just one year after the 2008 reboot and felt like a complete 180 from the new formula and art style that title pushed.
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Introduction Trailer [Europe]

Prince of Persia 3D

Prince of Persia 3D
36 %
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Dreamcast
Genre Adventure
Developer Red Orb Entertainment
Publisher The Learning Company
Release September 17, 1999
We have to be somewhat kind here since very few franchises made the transition to 3D without stumbling a bit. However, Prince of Persia 3D did way more than stumble. Technically, this is the third game in the OG run, back when the 3 in 3D pulled double-duty on so many games. And it was a noble attempt to translate the series’ concepts into the third dimension. Unfortunately, controls, camera, and combat were all barely functional, making the game a complete chore to get through.
Prince of Persia 3D (1999) trailer

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best fighting games for PC
Killer Instance battle.

While everyone has their preferred platform for fighting games -- usually whatever is most comfortable for their fingers -- playing on PC is a particularly versatile experience. PCs have the broadest compatibility with control options, from mice and keyboards to Bluetooth controls to retro gamepads and joysticks. Also, depending on your internet setup, your PC may have the most reliable internet connection for playing online, too.

PCs have also been helped by the growing number of desktop-friendly releases. Where it was once hit-or-miss if a fighting game would show up on PC, it’s been quite reliable for the past several years, so there’s an excellent collection built up. Let’s take a look at the top contenders!

Read more
The best fighting games for Xbox Series X
Mortal Kombat 11 character screen featuring Skorpion.

Xbox missed out on a lot of fighting games in past generations, but this time around it's making sure its players aren't left out of the fight. All the biggest franchises are here on the Series X and S, with more to come as the generation goes on. Whether you're a veteran of tournaments and street brawls or are jumping into the ring for the first time, picking your game is the most important decision you have. Here's the current roster of the best fighting games for the Xbox Series X.

Mortal Kombat 1

Read more
The best fighting games on Nintendo Switch
Pokkén Tournament DX review

The Nintendo Switch has received excellent ports of some of the best fighting games from recent years, as well as plenty of exclusive titles. While Super Smash Bros. games may still be the best fit for the Switch, you can choose from a wide variety of fighting styles, from flashy anime to gory Kombat. Let’s take a look at the best options around!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Read more