The best Prince of Persia games, ranked

There’s a reason Ubisoft chose Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time to be remade, although at this point, who knows if it will ever come to pass. Regardless, the legacy of this title isn’t unearned. This wasn’t the first game to jump to 3D (we’ll get there, don’t you worry), but was undoubtedly the one to nail it. The controls were buttery smooth as you jumped, swung, and otherwise navigated the various puzzle rooms. Combat also smartly incorporated your acrobatic skills, with mobility being essential to take down the sand monsters. That’s all without mentioning how insane the rewind powers felt at the time, as they allowed you to reverse any mistake in platforming or combat, while opening the door for some incredible puzzles.