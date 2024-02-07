The best Prince of Persia games, ranked

There are few game series still going today that have a history that goes back as far as the Prince of Persia series (outside of Nintendo, that is). Starting in 1989, the series has had many ups and downs in terms of popularity as the games have taken on new forms and styles. It has even gone dormant for multiple years at a time. Here’ we’ll turn back the sands of time to review the series as a whole and determine which Prince of Persia games are the best and which are better left in the past.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
Prince of Persia 3D
