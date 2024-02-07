The best Prince of Persia games, ranked

While everyone has their preferred platform for fighting games -- usually whatever is most comfortable for their fingers -- playing on PC is a particularly versatile experience. PCs have the broadest compatibility with control options, from mice and keyboards to Bluetooth controls to retro gamepads and joysticks. Also, depending on your internet setup, your PC may have the most reliable internet connection for playing online, too.

PCs have also been helped by the growing number of desktop-friendly releases. Where it was once hit-or-miss if a fighting game would show up on PC, it’s been quite reliable for the past several years, so there’s an excellent collection built up. Let’s take a look at the top contenders!