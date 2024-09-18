 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best free cross-platform games

By
Several characters from Genshin Impact in key art.
HoYoverse

Just a decade ago, the idea of games being free or letting you play with people online on different consoles was almost unheard of. All games cost full price, and you had to make sure you and your friends all bought the same console or you couldn’t play online together, even if it was the same game. That’s just the way it was and we accepted it. Fast forward to today and we’re drowning in great free games, but also enjoying the rise of cross-platform games. Naturally, there’s a huge crossover between these two where there are as few barriers as possible to getting you and your friends to play. These are the best games you can play no matter what platform you’re on and not have to spend a dime.

The best free cross-platform games

Fortnite

Fortnite
71%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure
Developer
Epic Games
Publisher
Epic Games
Release
July 25, 2017
Fortnite wasn’t the first battle royale, but it was the first one to popularize it on consoles. It was such a phenomenon that it was almost single-handedly responsible for cross-platform support becoming a thing. At this point, even if you’ve never played Fortnite you know what it is. This is the ever-evolving shooter where you team up with friends wearing skins and costumes from almost every media property ever created and drop onto an island to loot weapons and fight other teams. The building aspect was the novel twist and added a fun wrinkle to the flow of battles. This game never sits still, though. Every season and chapter changes things up with new quests, items, and mechanics that make it a game you can play almost forever.
Fortnite Trailer
Recommended Videos

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
67%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Infinity Ward
Publisher
Activision
Release
November 16, 2022
The best Call of Duty games always dominated the multiplayer space, but Warzone 2.0 showed that it could also compete as a battle royale. Unlike Fortnite, Warzone 2.0 sticks to the traditional first-person perspective of CoD to maintain that tight, fast, and lethal feeling the series is known for. While there are plenty of microtransactions and bonuses for buying the yearly CoD entry, Warzone 2.0 smartly is free for everyone to jump into. It falls somewhere between the casual nature of Fortnite and the complex and deep mechanics of Apex Legends for an easy-to-start but hard-to-master game.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 - Game Overview

Destiny 2

Destiny 2
74%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Bungie
Publisher
Activision
Release
September 06, 2017
After making all the best Halo games, Bungie took a massive gamble on a new franchise that would combine the looter-shooter genre first established in Borderlands with an MMO twist in Destiny and Destiny 2. While it didn’t start out free, the majority of the game is now available for anyone to play. We do have to admit that if you’re looking for a deep story, it will be hard to find it in the game itself since a lot of the story missions are no longer available, but the moment-to-moment gameplay is more than enough to get you addicted. The best content is all the high-level missions and raids where you and your team need to be on point to succeed.
Destiny 2 - A Long Day Trailer (Official)

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2
69%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Shooter
Developer
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher
Blizzard Entertainment
Release
August 10, 2023
It remains a controversial decision to transform the original game into what Overwatch 2 is, but the one good thing almost anyone can agree on was the move to a free-to-play model. At this point in the game’s life, there are dozens of heroes to learn and master. Each one has a unique design, personality, and ability set that keeps every round intense and unpredictable. There are plenty of other great hero shooters out there, but there’s a reason Overwatch 2 has lasted this long as the most popular.
Overwatch 2 Announce Cinematic | “Zero Hour”

Path of Exile

Path of Exile
82%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
Grinding Gear Games
Release
October 23, 2013
In the long, long gap between Diablo 2 and Diablo 4, fans of this action RPG series had nothing to fill that very specific void. That was until Path of Exile came around and not only delivered what the community wanted but did it better than Blizzard in many ways. Even though we’re approaching Path of Exile 2, this original game is still supported and packed with hundreds of hours of content you can play solo or with a team for maximum enjoyment.
Path of Exile Open Beta Trailer

Rocket League

Rocket League
82%
Platforms
Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Racing, Sport, Indie
Developer
Psyonix
Publisher
Psyonix
Release
July 06, 2015
Is Rocket League the best racing game or is it the best sports game? It might just be both! The easy way to describe Rocket League is to call it soccer with rocket-powered cars, but there is a huge skill ceiling in this game. Anyone can hit the gas, ram the ball, and have a good time, but it you need to put in the time to start doing trick shots and pulling off team plays. No matter what skill level you’re at, there’s no better party game for a group of friends.
Rocket League® - OMG It Has Everything!

Smite

Smite
69%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Adventure, MOBA
Developer
Titan Forge Games
Publisher
Tencent Games, Hi-Rez Studios
Release
March 25, 2014
One of the most intimidating genres to get into is MOBAs. These games can be some of the best PC games if you’re able to put the time into learning the mechanics and characters, but tend to put people off mainly due to the perspective. Smite avoids this by keeping the same structure but gives you a more comfortable third-person camera view. Combine that with a huge roster of familiar gods from various mythologies, and this game could convert you into a MOBA lover.
SMITE - Cinematic Teaser

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
73%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Simulator, Strategy, Card & Board Game
Developer
Konami
Publisher
Konami
Release
January 18, 2022
So many people have only watched the show and never actually played the real card game. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will prove that playing the game yourself can be just as exciting as the anime. This digital version of the game makes learning the rules and building your deck a much easier experience, not to mention a cheaper one. You will obviously have the ability to duel other people online on all platforms, but there’s a meaty single-player mode too if you need to sharpen your skills first.
Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL / EN YDN

War Thunder

War Thunder
74%
Platforms
Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Shooter, Simulator, Tactical
Developer
Gaijin Entertainment
Publisher
Gaijin Entertainment
Release
January 28, 2013
Don’t let the name fool you — War Thunder isn’t just a plane combat game but encompasses all war machines on land, sea, and air. With over 2,500 vehicles to pick from, you can fight in the air, on the ground in a tank, or in a massive boat all in one epic battle. Anyone who likes an authentic experience won’t find a more realistic and detailed representation of these classic and modern military vehicles, but casual fans will have just as much fun participating in these massive battles that feel like a real warzone.
War Thunder Universe: Game Released!

Warframe

Warframe
75%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Digital Extremes
Publisher
Digital Extremes
Release
March 25, 2013
Most of these cross-platform games focus on PvP experiences, but Warframe is almost exclusively PvE. The benefit of that is you will always feel powerful while ripping through enemy fodder with your friends. Warframe always had slick movement and tight gunplay, but it has evolved to the point where it might as well be an MMO. This is a fantastic game to chill with friends as you grind for materials for your next frame.
Warframe | Open Beta Launch Trailer

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact
79%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
HoYoverse, Cognosphere, miHoYo
Publisher
HoYoverse, Cognosphere, miHoYo
Release
September 28, 2020
Even after the release of Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero, we still are addicted to Genshin Impact. Mixing a world reminiscent of the best Zelda gamesTears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild — but with a massive cast of characters and a world that keeps getting bigger, there’s almost too much to do. Teaming up to run difficult missions with friends on console, PC, or mobile makes it the perfect game to pick up whenever you have a free moment.
Genshin Impact Announcement Trailer: The Outlander Who Caught The Wind

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla
66%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Fighting, Platform, Indie, Arcade
Developer
Blue Mammoth Games
Publisher
Blue Mammoth Games
Release
April 30, 2014
There aren’t very many free fighting games and even fewer that try to copy the Smash Bros. formula with any success. Brawlhalla has a simple look to it but has mastered its mechanics and game feel. You can play with your friends in eight-player free-for-alls or try out one of the more unique modes for a fighting game like Capture the Flag or Vollybrawl.
Brawlhalla CZ Let's Play

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best fighting games on Nintendo Switch
the best fighting games for xbox one mortal kombat 11

Nintendo consoles are no strangers to fighting games, but only Smash tends to come to mind when talking about the best Switch games. Similar to the best shooters on Switch, you have to dig a little deeper to find quality fighters for the system outside of that platform fighter. That said, there is a strong library of all kinds of fighters that play great on the hybrid console, making it easy to challenge a friend to a match anywhere. The fighting game genre includes some of the best big-budget games out there, as well as the best indies, so you're sure to find one that fits your budget and experience level.

If you're in the mood for a different type of competition, check out the best party games for Nintendo Switch.

Read more
The best RPGs for PS5
Sea of Stars heroes Zale and Valere crouching in front of moon

The best PS5 games are dominated by RPGs. Whether they're JRPGs, action RPGs, tactical RPGs, or any other variation, there's never been a shortage of games that allow you to live out a new experience in nearly any type of setting you could imagine. Sony is also great about securing every major franchise to appear on its platform, or even be a PS5 exclusive. These titles range from massive-budget games with hundreds of hours of content to indie projects that give you a quick but satisfying experience. Some of the best free PS5 games are RPGs, too. That's a lot of options, so we've narrowed down the roster of RPGs to only the best you can get on PS5.

If you're looking for a multiplayer game, though, you're better off checking out our list of the best co-op games for PS5 instead.

Read more
12 best graphics cards of 2024: the GPUs I’d recommend for any gaming PC
RTX 3080 graphics cards among other GPUs.

With the demands of modern PC games, no less than one of the best graphics cards will do. We've reviewed every GPU released in the past several generations from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, but these 12 are the GPUs that stand out the most.

Now is a great time to score a deal on a graphics card as we're winding down the current generation. If you don't mind waiting, however, it might be worth holding out on picking up a GPU. We expect to see new graphics cards launch this year or early next year. Nvidia has its RTX 50-series GPUs, AMD is working on its RDNA 4 offerings, and Intel's Battlemage graphics cards are right around the corner.

Read more