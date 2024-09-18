Just a decade ago, the idea of games being free or letting you play with people online on different consoles was almost unheard of. All games cost full price, and you had to make sure you and your friends all bought the same console or you couldn’t play online together, even if it was the same game. That’s just the way it was and we accepted it. Fast forward to today and we’re drowning in great free games, but also enjoying the rise of cross-platform games. Naturally, there’s a huge crossover between these two where there are as few barriers as possible to getting you and your friends to play. These are the best games you can play no matter what platform you’re on and not have to spend a dime.

The best free cross-platform games

Fortnite wasn't the first battle royale, but it was the first one to popularize it on consoles. It was such a phenomenon that it was almost single-handedly responsible for cross-platform support becoming a thing. At this point, even if you've never played Fortnite you know what it is. This is the ever-evolving shooter where you team up with friends wearing skins and costumes from almost every media property ever created and drop onto an island to loot weapons and fight other teams. The building aspect was the novel twist and added a fun wrinkle to the flow of battles. This game never sits still, though. Every season and chapter changes things up with new quests, items, and mechanics that make it a game you can play almost forever.

The best Call of Duty games always dominated the multiplayer space, but Warzone 2.0 showed that it could also compete as a battle royale. Unlike Fortnite, Warzone 2.0 sticks to the traditional first-person perspective of CoD to maintain that tight, fast, and lethal feeling the series is known for. While there are plenty of microtransactions and bonuses for buying the yearly CoD entry, Warzone 2.0 smartly is free for everyone to jump into. It falls somewhere between the casual nature of Fortnite and the complex and deep mechanics of Apex Legends for an easy-to-start but hard-to-master game.

After making all the best Halo games, Bungie took a massive gamble on a new franchise that would combine the looter-shooter genre first established in Borderlands with an MMO twist in Destiny and Destiny 2. While it didn't start out free, the majority of the game is now available for anyone to play. We do have to admit that if you're looking for a deep story, it will be hard to find it in the game itself since a lot of the story missions are no longer available, but the moment-to-moment gameplay is more than enough to get you addicted. The best content is all the high-level missions and raids where you and your team need to be on point to succeed.

It remains a controversial decision to transform the original game into what Overwatch 2 is, but the one good thing almost anyone can agree on was the move to a free-to-play model. At this point in the game's life, there are dozens of heroes to learn and master. Each one has a unique design, personality, and ability set that keeps every round intense and unpredictable. There are plenty of other great hero shooters out there, but there's a reason Overwatch 2 has lasted this long as the most popular.

In the long, long gap between Diablo 2 and Diablo 4, fans of this action RPG series had nothing to fill that very specific void. That was until Path of Exile came around and not only delivered what the community wanted but did it better than Blizzard in many ways. Even though we're approaching Path of Exile 2, this original game is still supported and packed with hundreds of hours of content you can play solo or with a team for maximum enjoyment.

Is Rocket League the best racing game or is it the best sports game? It might just be both! The easy way to describe Rocket League is to call it soccer with rocket-powered cars, but there is a huge skill ceiling in this game. Anyone can hit the gas, ram the ball, and have a good time, but it you need to put in the time to start doing trick shots and pulling off team plays. No matter what skill level you're at, there's no better party game for a group of friends.

One of the most intimidating genres to get into is MOBAs. These games can be some of the best PC games if you're able to put the time into learning the mechanics and characters, but tend to put people off mainly due to the perspective. Smite avoids this by keeping the same structure but gives you a more comfortable third-person camera view. Combine that with a huge roster of familiar gods from various mythologies, and this game could convert you into a MOBA lover.

So many people have only watched the show and never actually played the real card game. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will prove that playing the game yourself can be just as exciting as the anime. This digital version of the game makes learning the rules and building your deck a much easier experience, not to mention a cheaper one. You will obviously have the ability to duel other people online on all platforms, but there's a meaty single-player mode too if you need to sharpen your skills first.

Don't let the name fool you — War Thunder isn't just a plane combat game but encompasses all war machines on land, sea, and air. With over 2,500 vehicles to pick from, you can fight in the air, on the ground in a tank, or in a massive boat all in one epic battle. Anyone who likes an authentic experience won't find a more realistic and detailed representation of these classic and modern military vehicles, but casual fans will have just as much fun participating in these massive battles that feel like a real warzone.

Most of these cross-platform games focus on PvP experiences, but Warframe is almost exclusively PvE. The benefit of that is you will always feel powerful while ripping through enemy fodder with your friends. Warframe always had slick movement and tight gunplay, but it has evolved to the point where it might as well be an MMO. This is a fantastic game to chill with friends as you grind for materials for your next frame.

Even after the release of Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero, we still are addicted to Genshin Impact. Mixing a world reminiscent of the best Zelda games — Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild — but with a massive cast of characters and a world that keeps getting bigger, there's almost too much to do. Teaming up to run difficult missions with friends on console, PC, or mobile makes it the perfect game to pick up whenever you have a free moment.