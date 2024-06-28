Is Path of Exile 2 cross-platform?

After Diablo 3 fumbled the bag, we needed a new ARPG to fill the void Diablo 2 left in our souls. Path of Exile answered that call and then some. It didn’t just give fans what Blizzard failed to deliver but kept on supporting and adding to the game for close to a decade. Path of Exile 2 wasn’t even supposed to be a sequel at first, but when the scope became so large that it couldn’t fit as an expansion, it was spun off into a full release.

Path of Exile 2 hasn’t forgotten what made the first game so much fun, and a large part of that was adventuring and fighting with friends online. The new addition of couch co-op is awesome, but what about players who need to team up online? The first game slowly rolled out to all platforms, but the sequel is hitting both consoles and PC at once, so you need to be up to date on if it has cross-platform support.

Does Path of Exile 2 have cross-platform support?

Fear not, Exiles, because Path of Exile 2 will feature complete crossplay support. No matter if you are on PlayStation with a friend on Xbox and another on PC, or any other combination, you will all be able to dive into the demented world of Path of Exile 2 together to grind levels and loot to your heart’s desire. It goes without saying, but obviously you can only play local co-op on the same platform since it requires both players to be on the same system.

Along with that, Path of Exile 2 also allows you to carry your progress between all platforms with cross-progression. That way you can move from console to PC and vice versa to see which version or control scheme you prefer. In fact, as long as you create your own account when starting a local co-op game, you can even take that character off that system and play on your own if you test the game out with a friend before downloading it yourself.