The demons have risen once again, and now it is up to you, and your friends, to stop them. The Diablo games have been some of the most fun co-op experiences ever since the third installment, and with Diablo 4, the multiplayer component is even more prominent. Unlike prior games, this one will feature a persistent, always-online world where you can interact with and see other players running and fighting across Sanctuary at any time. Another first for the series is that it will launch on both PCs and consoles simultaneously, meaning anyone who wants to slay some demonic beasts will get the chance. But what if you have friends on a different platform you want to partner up with? Before you dive into that dungeon solo, here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4 cross-platform support.

Is Diablo 4 cross-platform?

Regardless of whether or not you’re playing on the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, you can team up with anyone else on any of the other platforms with no issue. This is partially possible thanks to the game requiring a Battle.net system, which you should make sure you have before booting the game up if you don’t already.

Co-op is also scaled player-by-player in Diablo 4. This means that even if your buddy binges the game and is 15 levels above you, you won’t be getting killed in one shot by basic mobs when you join their game. Every enemy you face will deal, and take, appropriate damage based on your level, so there are no barriers to who you can partner up with. One small advantage console players have in terms of co-op is that they can also start local co-op sessions with a second controller on the same console, which PC players won’t have access to.

In addition to cross-play, Diablo 4 also has full cross-progression. So, if you begin your journey on PC, but need to jump over to console down the road, you can pick up right where you left off with no issues.

