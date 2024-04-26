 Skip to main content
Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?

Jesse Lennox
By

Sea of Thieves is a game that really only works with a group of friends. Rare’s live-service pirate simulator is one of the best co-op games available today, allowing you to put together a swashbuckling crew to take to the high seas, raid rival ships, and hunt for treasure. Thankfully, you don’t need to be on the same system to put together such a crew. Here’s everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves’ cross-platform support.

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?

Yes, Sea of Thieves supports cross-platform play across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5. That includes both the Windows 10 and Steam versions on PC, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. In short, if you have a platform that can play Sea of Thieves, it supports crossplay.

How to use Sea of Thieves crossplay

Crossplay is enabled by default in Sea of Thieves, so if you’re already familiar with inviting friends and setting sail, you don’t need to do anything special. For those unaware, select Adventure from the main menu, choose the ship you want, choose if you want an open or closed crew, and then invite your friends. On PC, press to bring up your friends list, press X on Xbox, and press Triangle on PlayStation.

That’s all you need to do to use Sea of Thieves’ crossplay. If you’re using an open lobby where random players can join, they’ll be able to join regardless of the platform they’re on.

If you want to disable crossplay, follow the same process, but hit the button on the ship selection screen, then scroll down and set your matchmaking preferences. Unfortunately, the option to disable crossplay is only available on Xbox, not on PC. Note that this is just a preference, not a guarantee. If you disable crossplay, Sea of Thieves will attempt to place you in a lobby with players on the same platform as you, but you may play with other platforms if there aren’t enough players available to fill the lobby.

Cross-save and cross-progression

Sea of Thieves supports cross-save and cross-progression across PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles, including the Steam version. Sea of Thieves requires a Microsoft account, and all your progression is tied to that account. All you need to do, regardless of the platform you’re playing on, is log in and you will pick up exactly where you left off on the previous platform.

