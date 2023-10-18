PS5 slim vs. PS5: everything you need to know about the new PS5 model

Sony consoles have always gotten multiple versions and editions ever since the original PlayStation 1. As technology becomes cheaper and more advanced, refreshed models that are both smaller and less expensive to produce typically come out a couple of years into a console’s life cycle, and we have now hit that point for the PS5. The PS5 slim, as it is being referred to, is a smaller version of the launch models, and will eventually become the standard unit available to consumers once the stock of existing PS5s runs out. However, is this version worth getting if you’re an existing owner, or is it only for new purchasers? There’s also the question about which of the two versions to buy. To answer all these questions, let’s compare the PS5 slim to the OG PS5.

Contents Specs

Size

Versions

Price

Specs

Let’s start with the most important part, which is whether or not there’s more power under the hood of the PS5 slim compared to the launch models. No, the PS5 slim is not in any way more powerful than an existing PS5. This is not a PS5 Pro, which is currently just a rumor. Games will not look, run, or play any better or worse on either version. The only difference in terms of specs is that the slim versions have slightly more storage space at 1 TB compared to 825GB, which is just a small 175GB upgrade. There’s nothing here that makes it worth buying a new system when you can expand the storage of your console yourself.

Size

Obviously, a slim model would mean that this new version would be smaller than the frankly comically large launch version. While that’s true, it isn’t a huge reduction in size. The PS5 Slim disc version weighs 3.2 kilograms (18% less that the original PS5) while the discless version weighs 2.6kg (24% less), and both are 30% smaller by volume.

Versions

Once again, you will have the option to choose between an all-digital and standard version of the PS5 Slim. However, unlike the original discless PS5, the new version will give you the option to add a disc drive later on if you purchase a separate detachable drive.

Price

The current PS5 models are priced at $400 and $500 for the digital and standard versions, respectively. While the PS5 slim standard version that includes the disc drive will remain at $500, the discless version will get a price increase to $450. This price increase had already been seen in other territories outside the U.S., but will now be introduced here once these new versions launch. It is also worth mentioning that the detachable disc drive you can get to upgrade your discless version will cost $80, meaning you would spend more to buy the digital version and add the drive than you would by simply buying the version with the drive already included.

If you have, or are looking to get a PS5 with a disc drive included, then there’s no incentive to go out and get one right now if you can wait for this smaller model. On the other hand, if you know you won’t be needing discs, getting the current digital edition would save you $50 if you don’t mind the larger console.

