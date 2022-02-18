The PlayStation 5 is upon us, bringing us next-generation visuals, faster load times, and a slew of new features that are sure to blow your socks off. Of course, all of these features are welcome, but the real stars of the show are the PS5’s games. What good is a new console if there are no games to play on it? Luckily, Sony’s next-generation system has you covered with lots of exclusives, ranging from wacky family-friendly adventures to experiences of superhuman proportions, and even challenging action RPGs.
Since the PS5 is still so new, its list of exclusives isn’t massive, but there are still several you absolutely need to check out. In this guide, we’ll round up the very best exclusive games the system has to offer. The PS5’s exclusive library will undoubtedly grow throughout its lifecycle, and we will update this article accordingly, as more games come out. These are the best PS5 exclusives.
Horizon Forbidden West
Serving as the followup to the hit 2017 open-world game, Horizon Forbidden West doubles down on many mechanics while introducing new ones. For the most part, most of the changes are for the better, such as the inclusion of new tools and improved combat. Most notably, traversal underwent changes, allowing players to get around the map much easier thanks to the use of a new paraglider. And of course, the combat is gripping and satisfying, as is the design of the giant mechanical dinosaurs that roam the world. While this game won’t break new ground, mostly all of its features are well-executed, making it a must-buy.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
The 2020 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake was already a stellar experience, and the PS5 exclusive Intergrade edition makes it even better. What’s great about this version is that it includes a photo mode, new difficulty settings, visual and performance enhancements, and quality of life improvements over the 2020 game. The base experience is incredible, especially if you enjoyed Final Fantasy VII from 1997. The remake looks, plays, and feels like a modern action title, but still pulls from some of the mechanics in the original while telling mostly the same story. There are some key narrative differences that might surprise you, though we won’t spoil them here.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Many games on this list are for mature audiences, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an exception. This is a 3D platformer made for all sorts of players, featuring the LittleBigPlanet star Sackboy. While you aren’t able to create your own levels in this game, it’s focused on platforming, with stages designed by Sumo Digital. Many of the levels are expansive, with plenty to do and collect, both solo and with a friend. That’s one of the selling points of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. It’s a fantastic, approachable experience that can be played with friends and family, but don’t let its cute visuals stop you — it’s superbly designed and is a blast to play.
It’s hard to find a game that looks as good as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. In many ways, it’s a showcase for what the PS5 can do, featuring tons of explosions and particles across various encounters in the game. One of its highlights is the ability to travel to other dimensions on the fly, which would have been difficult to pull off on PS4. The characters are witty, the writing is clever, and the presentation looks expensive. This is yet another example of an approachable yet fun experience that is meant for a wide audience, even for players who aren’t as skilled.
