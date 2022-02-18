The PlayStation 5 is upon us, bringing us next-generation visuals, faster load times, and a slew of new features that are sure to blow your socks off. Of course, all of these features are welcome, but the real stars of the show are the PS5’s games. What good is a new console if there are no games to play on it? Luckily, Sony’s next-generation system has you covered with lots of exclusives, ranging from wacky family-friendly adventures to experiences of superhuman proportions, and even challenging action RPGs.

Since the PS5 is still so new, its list of exclusives isn’t massive, but there are still several you absolutely need to check out. In this guide, we’ll round up the very best exclusive games the system has to offer. The PS5’s exclusive library will undoubtedly grow throughout its lifecycle, and we will update this article accordingly, as more games come out. These are the best PS5 exclusives.

Horizon Forbidden West 4/5 T Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Guerrilla Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release February 18, 2022 Serving as the followup to the hit 2017 open-world game, Horizon Forbidden West doubles down on many mechanics while introducing new ones. For the most part, most of the changes are for the better, such as the inclusion of new tools and improved combat. Most notably, traversal underwent changes, allowing players to get around the map much easier thanks to the use of a new paraglider. And of course, the combat is gripping and satisfying, as is the design of the giant mechanical dinosaurs that roam the world. While this game won’t break new ground, mostly all of its features are well-executed, making it a must-buy. Read our full Horizon Forbidden West review Read less Read more

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade 90 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Release June 10, 2021 The 2020 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake was already a stellar experience, and the PS5 exclusive Intergrade edition makes it even better. What’s great about this version is that it includes a photo mode, new difficulty settings, visual and performance enhancements, and quality of life improvements over the 2020 game. The base experience is incredible, especially if you enjoyed Final Fantasy VII from 1997. The remake looks, plays, and feels like a modern action title, but still pulls from some of the mechanics in the original while telling mostly the same story. There are some key narrative differences that might surprise you, though we won’t spoil them here. Read less Read more

Sackboy: A Big Adventure 77 % E Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Sumo Digital Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release November 12, 2020 Many games on this list are for mature audiences, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an exception. This is a 3D platformer made for all sorts of players, featuring the LittleBigPlanet star Sackboy. While you aren’t able to create your own levels in this game, it’s focused on platforming, with stages designed by Sumo Digital. Many of the levels are expansive, with plenty to do and collect, both solo and with a friend. That’s one of the selling points of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. It’s a fantastic, approachable experience that can be played with friends and family, but don’t let its cute visuals stop you — it’s superbly designed and is a blast to play. Read less Read more

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered 81 % T Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Insomniac Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release November 12, 2020 Arguably the best superhero game of all time is made even better in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This enhanced version doesn’t fundamentally change the experience overall, but it does add ray tracing along with a performance mode that bumps the frame rate up to 60fps. In addition, many assets simply look better in the Remastered edition, so even if you’ve already played the PS4 game, it’s worth revisiting on PS5. The cool thing is that you can carry your save from PS4 to PS5 — including trophy progress — meaning you can get extra platinum with very little effort. Read less Read more

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 82 % T Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Insomniac Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release November 12, 2020 It’s hard to talk about Spider-Man without mentioning the follow-up game, Miles Morales. This takes place after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man, but stars the titular Miles Morales, a new version of the web-head. Miles is young and is taken under Peter Parker’s wing, with the goal of protecting the city while the original Spider-Man is away. This is a much more condensed story than the first, but in many ways, that makes it better. It also has one of the best cast of characters in any video game ever, with authentic depictions of people of color. Miles Morales takes nearly everything from the first game, builds upon it, and surpasses it, which is impressive considering just how good the original is. Read less Read more

Returnal 85 % 4/5 T Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter Developer Housemarque Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release April 30, 2021 There isn’t much like Returnal. This is a third-person shooter with roguelike elements, wherein you must explore a planet, pick up items, and defeat aliens. The twist is that each time you die, all your progress resets — as does the layout of each level. That might sound too difficult, but once the combat clicks and you begin making progress, it becomes far more fun. Even if the gameplay doesn’t grab you, it’s hard to ignore the striking sense of atmosphere — due in part to the artistic design of the creatures and levels. There’s an underlying sense of mystery throughout Returnal, and uncovering its secrets is one of the driving forces. Read our full Returnal review Read less Read more

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 89 % 4/5 E10 Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Platform, Adventure Developer Insomniac Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release June 11, 2021 It’s hard to find a game that looks as good as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. In many ways, it’s a showcase for what the PS5 can do, featuring tons of explosions and particles across various encounters in the game. One of its highlights is the ability to travel to other dimensions on the fly, which would have been difficult to pull off on PS4. The characters are witty, the writing is clever, and the presentation looks expensive. This is yet another example of an approachable yet fun experience that is meant for a wide audience, even for players who aren’t as skilled. Read our full Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review Read less Read more

DEATHLOOP 84 % 3.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Arkane Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release September 14, 2021 Deathloop is a fascinating game that sends players through a repeating cycle on a mysterious island. It’s reminiscent of Groundhog Day in that your character, Colt, must figure out how to break the loop. But in this game, Colt is tasked with eliminating eight different assassins throughout the course of the day. Much like Arkane Studios’ previous games, it’s presented in first-person and you’re able to explore, collect items, use stealth, or go guns blazin’ to defeat enemies. Along with the fun FPS gameplay, Deathloop also has an intriguing story. The ending is a little over-the-top, but at least the journey to that point is enjoyable. Plus, the style is hard to ignore, which is reason enough to at least try it out. Read our full DEATHLOOP review Read less Read more

Astro's Playroom 86 % Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Platform Developer SIE Japan Studio Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release November 12, 2020 The great thing about Astro’s Playroom is that it comes bundled with each and every PS5 console at no additional cost. This platformer is meant to showcase what the PS5 — and more importantly, what the DualSense controller — can do, following in the footsteps of its PSVR predecessor, Astro Bot Rescue Mission. Only you don’t need a PSVR headset to enjoy Astro’s Playroom. In it, you’ll be jumping, exploring, and taking out enemy robots — very much in the style of Nintendo’s best platformers. It’s a pack-in, so there’s no excuse to skip out on this one, especially since it’s not terribly long and is easy to get into. Read less Read more

Demon's Souls 87 % M Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up Developer Bluepoint Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release November 12, 2020 Speaking of Demon’s Souls, this is one of the highlights of the PS5, showcasing absolutely stunning visuals made possible by Sony’s new system. This comes to us courtesy of Bluepoint Games, the team that developed the beloved Shadow of the Colossus remake, and from what we can tell, Demon’s Souls seems to be the company’s most ambitious project yet. While the level design, enemy placement, mechanics, and even movement cadence remain intact, the remake features 4K visuals built from the ground up, making it one of the most impressive-looking games ever to release on a console. It also comes with many quality-of-life improvements that make it easier to jump into, as well as slightly updated animations, and more customization options in its character creation mode. The main goal with Demon’s Souls on PS5 is to stay true to the original, while offering an experience that feels next-gen, and from what we’ve seen, it absolutely delivers on that front. Though, as with all Souls games, Demon’s Souls is tough and won’t be for everyone. Despite that, now is a great time to jump in, as it will be ripe with an online community to help you take down bosses, and is streamlined in many ways. Read less Read more

