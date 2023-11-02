Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 cross-platform?

It’s time to grab your gear, reload your weapons, and get your squad ready for the final act in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This entry takes the multiplayer mode the series has built itself on to the next level, with the traditional multiplayer suite, zombies, and integration with Warzone 2.0. This is one of the biggest events of the year for many players, and you will probably be organizing your friends and family to all jump in and play together. But is that possible in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? Cross-platform support isn’t quite as ubiquitous as we hope yet, so let’s breach this topic and extract the intel.

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have cross-platform support?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have full cross-platform support. This means that you can squad up with players on any console — PlayStation, Xbox, or PC — and enter the battlefield together. This is true for any online mode in the game.

You can also count on cross-progression being integrated if you ever decide to swap to another platform. You will still need to actually own copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on each system you want to play on — it doesn’t have cross-buy — but the option is still nice if you ever decide to change your primary gaming platform.

