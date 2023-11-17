Best Perk-a-Colas in Modern Warfare 3 zombies, ranked

Ever since perks were introduced to the series, they’ve been a staple in every game mode in Call of Duty. For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you can obviously pick your perks during multiplayer, but not so in Zombies. This mode has always made perks work slightly differently, using different names, but similar mechanics. This time around, the Perk-a-Colas have returned, and these cans of refreshing soda just so happen to give your character a massive improvement. You can grab one from a vending machine on the map in exchange for your points, but they don’t come cheap. Since these perks last you the rest of the match (or until used for some of them), you will want to choose your flavor wisely. These are all nine Perk-a-Colas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ranked from best to worst.

It is important to note that the location where each perk machine spawns on the new Zombies map is random for every match. There’s no way to know where any specific perk will be, but you can see where perk machines spawn on your map as indicated by a downward pointing arrow.

You know it, you love it, and we’re all glad it’s back. If you’re new to Zombies mode, Jugger-Nog has been one of the most popular perks since its inception and is borderline required if you want to survive into the later rounds. Simply put, this perk gives you a permanent boost to your maximum health. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t have a round-based structure anymore, the addition of other enemy players only makes having a higher health pool even more essential.

Recommended Videos

Quick Revive

Quick Revive pairs perfectly with Jugger-Nog. This perk has two benefits, the first being that you will start regenerating your HP 50% faster with it equipped, and the second is that you revive any fallen allies 50% faster. Again, both of these are invaluable when you find yourself cornered, pinned down, or needing to save a teammate before zombies or an enemy team closes in.

Zombies are traditionally slow creatures, but they can move at a decent pace in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. While you can always outrun them, it’s their numbers and tendency to close in from multiple angles that leads to you getting caught. Stamin-Up makes your run and sprint faster to evade getting flanked. This perk is even more useful now than in prior games since you’ll be playing on a large, open map with tons of ground to cover to collect loot. The less time you spend in the open, the less likely you are to get ganked by another team.

Speed Cola

This probably sounds like what Stamin-Up would do, but in reality, it isn’t quite as good. The speed boost you’re getting from this perk is only related to how fast you reload and replace your armor plates. Depending on the gun, a faster reload is nice, and it never hurts to be able to restore your armor a bit faster, but fights are usually won or lost before these things become major factors.

Tombstone Soda

This is a new addition to the perk family that only makes sense in the new format Zombies has taken. This cola doesn’t give your character any buffs or abilities to use during the match, but instead makes it so that your character will create a tombstone stash in whatever location you die. If you go find that same stash in your next run at Zombies, you can recover your backpack with whatever was inside at the time you died in the last round to sort of pick up where you left off. This is an alright perk, but if you can avoid death by purchasing a perk that gives you an immediate advantage, it is somewhat unnecessary. Save this one for when you’re uncertain about how a run is going to play out.

PHD Flopper

As cool as creating explosions when you go prone sounds, it isn’t going to save you as often as you think. PHD Flopper’s best trait is that it makes you immune to fall damage if you’re diving, as well as any area of effect (AoE) damage you yourself cause, but the ability to make explosions that are more powerful the higher your fall isn’t something you’ll use much. It will be even less often that it makes a difference in a fight. Still, it’s kind of cool, especially if you dolphin dive a lot.

Death Perception

Getting to the lower end of things, Death Perception just makes it so you can more easily spot hidden enemies, resources, chests, and item drops. It’s fine on paper, but if you’re observant enough, it isn’t worth the points.

Elemental Pop

Who likes RNG perks? Elemental Pop is a lot to invest in for a random chance that your next shot will apply one random ammo mod effect. Sure, if you’ve got a machine gun with a massive clip and high rate of fire, you can get it to trigger often. But considering you never know when or how it will work, it isn’t worth relying on.

Deadshot Daiquiri

And dead last is the Deadshot Daiquiri. While the name sounds delicious, the effect is rather bland. This perk makes it so when you aim down sights, the auto-aim will pull you toward enemy critical points, plus make crit damage do more. This might be decent for new players, but vets should have their aim on lock and will only find the auto-targeting annoying.

Editors' Recommendations