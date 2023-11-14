 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Mercenary Convoy guide

Jesse Lennox
By

The old format of Zombies has been left behind in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in favor of a more open-world, objective-based take on the undead survival game type. This time, you will squad up and drop into a map with specific objectives you can choose to complete to earn tons of XP, while also pushing the narrative forward and unlocking new, more difficult tasks to take on. The early-tier missions are generally very simple, but in Act 1, you will be given the objective to find and destroy a Mercenary Convoy somewhere on the map. This sounds easy enough on paper until you realize you have no idea where this convey is or how to find it. Every run in Zombies risks losing all your hard-earned progress, so we’ll lead you to the Mercenary Convoy to take it out before the zombies even know you were there.

How to find the Mercenary Convoy

A map showing a convoy location.
Activision

Your first challenge will be to find this Mercenary Convoy. The problem here is twofold: first is that it isn’t marked on your map in any way, and second is that, being a convoy, it is mobile. Once you land, you and your team should find the nearest vehicle and head toward the center of the map. Depending on how the threat levels are on your particular map, you are looking for roads and highways that are around the medium-threat level zone. You will have to patrol these roads until you come across the convoy, which only consists of three vehicles. Once you are in range, it does appear on your map to let you know you’ve found it.

Recommended Videos

Once you’ve managed to track down the convoy, your next task is to destroy it. This is not an easy task without getting some good gear, and ideally some explosives. The mercs inside aren’t going to go down without a fight, and it would be a shame to die after going through all the trouble to find them. The cars are all armored, so anything but explosives will do little to no damage.

Related

Once you begin the assault, make sure you destroy all the vehicles and take out the mercenary leader. Once it’s safe, go in and loot the stronghold keycard off the leader’s body. This will officially complete this part of the mission. You should also take a moment to loot the convoy you just attacked for some high-tier goodies, even after the vehicle is busted.

All that’s left is for you to extract alive and you’ll be clear to move on to the next set of missions.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta
A soldier aims their pistol at an enemy at night.

It's been almost a year since last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released, which means it's time for the next installment in the annual shooter franchise. This time we're completing the trilogy (again) with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This entry has already generated a lot of hype among fans of the franchise for the inclusion, and return, of some highly requested features such as the mini-map and Zombies mode.

Sticking to the usual late-fall release schedule, Modern Warfare 3 will officially launch on November 10 of this year, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to get a taste of what's to come. If you play your cards right, you can get in on the beta to sharpen your skills before the competition.
How to access the Modern Warfare 3 beta

Read more
Best talents to unlock in Immortals of Aveum
A player blasts an enemy with magic spells in Immortals of Aveum.

Jak is special in the world of Immortals of Aveum. He's one of the few who can wield all three types of magic -- red, blue, and green -- and you will be swapping between them on the fly as you fight through the fantastical lands of Aveum in the Everwar. As talented as Jak is naturally, he has a lot to learn. The more you explore and fight, the more experience you gain, and the sooner you can begin unlocking more talents via a skill tree that will look familiar to anyone who has played RPGs in the past. Whether or not you're comfortable with the layout, the issue always remains the same: figuring out which talents are worth investing in and which are better skipped over. Here are the best talents you should put your points into in Immortals of Aveum.
Best talents to unlock
The skill tree in Immortals of Aveum is broken into three sections, each related to the three colors of magic you have access to. However, a skill in the green tree, for example, doesn't necessarily mean it will only benefit you when using that sigil. Here are the most versatile and best skills you should work toward unlocking in each branch.
Red

Gathering Chaos: This skill has two benefits. First is that it makes all red sigil attacks deal 10% more damage, and it also makes every kill you get with it create a stack that increases your red magic power by 50 for 8 seconds. You can stack it up to five times, meaning you can get a huge 250 power bonus if you chain your kills.

Read more
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: how to watch and what to expect
Geoff Keighley presents at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Geoff Keighley will host his fourth Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony today, on August 22. This showcase -- which serves as a stopgap of sorts between reveals at Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards -- helps kick off a massive European gaming convention and tends to focus on significant news and updates for games that we already know about. Gamescom Opening Night Live returns in full form this year, with a 30-minute preshow and games like Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Mortal Kombat 1, and more already confirmed for the event.
It's a pretty big event to keep track of, so we've rounded up all the information you need to know about when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 takes place, how you can watch it, and what you should expect from it.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
Keighley has confirmed the main show for Gamescom Opening Night Live starts today at 11 a.m. PT (Tuesday, August 22). He's also confirmed that Kyle Bosman will host a 30-minute preshow that runs before the event, so you'll actually want to tune in at 10:30 a.m. PT today if you don't want to miss anything.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
You have a lot of options if you want to experience Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It's actually possible to buy tickets to attend the event in person. But if you don't live near Cologne, Germany, you'll have to watch digitally. You'll be able to do so on Gamescom's or The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels. We've embedded a YouTube premiere for the livestream below so you can come back to this page today at 10:30 a.m. PT to watch the event live. 
gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Tuesday, August 22 (OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM)
What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
As usual, Keighley has already revealed a lot of what players should expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. As this is being written on August 18, the following games (and one movie) have all been confirmed to make some sort of appearance during the show, which will be hosted by Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu.

Read more