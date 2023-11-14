Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Mercenary Convoy guide

The old format of Zombies has been left behind in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in favor of a more open-world, objective-based take on the undead survival game type. This time, you will squad up and drop into a map with specific objectives you can choose to complete to earn tons of XP, while also pushing the narrative forward and unlocking new, more difficult tasks to take on. The early-tier missions are generally very simple, but in Act 1, you will be given the objective to find and destroy a Mercenary Convoy somewhere on the map. This sounds easy enough on paper until you realize you have no idea where this convey is or how to find it. Every run in Zombies risks losing all your hard-earned progress, so we’ll lead you to the Mercenary Convoy to take it out before the zombies even know you were there.

How to find the Mercenary Convoy

Your first challenge will be to find this Mercenary Convoy. The problem here is twofold: first is that it isn’t marked on your map in any way, and second is that, being a convoy, it is mobile. Once you land, you and your team should find the nearest vehicle and head toward the center of the map. Depending on how the threat levels are on your particular map, you are looking for roads and highways that are around the medium-threat level zone. You will have to patrol these roads until you come across the convoy, which only consists of three vehicles. Once you are in range, it does appear on your map to let you know you’ve found it.

Once you’ve managed to track down the convoy, your next task is to destroy it. This is not an easy task without getting some good gear, and ideally some explosives. The mercs inside aren’t going to go down without a fight, and it would be a shame to die after going through all the trouble to find them. The cars are all armored, so anything but explosives will do little to no damage.

Once you begin the assault, make sure you destroy all the vehicles and take out the mercenary leader. Once it’s safe, go in and loot the stronghold keycard off the leader’s body. This will officially complete this part of the mission. You should also take a moment to loot the convoy you just attacked for some high-tier goodies, even after the vehicle is busted.

All that’s left is for you to extract alive and you’ll be clear to move on to the next set of missions.

