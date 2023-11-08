Murphy is far more than a man in RoboCop: Rogue City. His robotic and cybernetic enhancements have made him the perfect crime-fighting machine, or so we thought. As it turns out, there is a lot of room for upgrades in your new body and multiple ways to invest your points. The tree is broken down into eight different categories, and each one has three unique perks sprinkled in that give you new and powerful abilities. Or rather, some of them do. Depending on how you want to dispense justice, there are plenty of skills that will be a complete waste of time to get. Before you go on your quest to serve the public trust, protect the innocent, and uphold the law, make sure you know the best skills to unlock in RoboCop: Rogue City.

Best skills to unlock

The skill tree in RoboCop: Rogue City is broken into the following eight categories: Combat, Armor, Vitality, Engineering, Focus, Scanning, Deduction, and Psychology. There are 10 slots in each, with perks unlocking at the second, sixth, and final slots. Note that once a skill point is invested, you cannot change your mind later.

Shield

You may be in a shiny metallic body, but you aren’t invincible. Especially in the early game, you will find yourself a bit less tanky than you expect. Thankfully all you need to do is pump two points into the Armor tree to get the Shield ability. Once active, you reduce all incoming damage by 80%. If you’re digging that feeling, you can even go to the next perk which is High Damage Reduction. This is a passive skill that automatically cuts explosive and high-caliber weapon damage by 25%. There’s no need to max out this tree since Deflect isn’t all that useful in the long run.

Fuse Boxes Recovery

Taking less damage is great, but what about when you need to heal? The first perk in Vitality makes Fuse Boxes healing items that restore 50% of your health, plus increases how many OCP Recovery Charges you can store up to 4. Depending on how difficult you find the game, you can continue down to basically get a better version of this skill that makes Fuse Boxes restore all your health and cap your Recovery Charges at 5, or invest all the way and unlock Auto Regeneration to passively restore HP up to 75%.

Dash

You’re a walking tank, but that doesn’t mean you have to move like one. Dash unlocks on the second node of the Engineering tree and gives you, well, a dash! You can use it to slam into enemies, get into or out of cover, or just maneuver around however you need. Movement in RoboCop: Rogue City is a bit clunky, so this makes combat far more responsive.

Enhanced Learning

This will be a skill you need to spend a lot of time investing in the Deduction tree to get but should be done as early as possible if you’re going to go for it. Enhanced Learning increases all XP gain by 30%, thus making all future skills easier to get. Plus you will get Enhanced Scanning and Enhanced Map on the way, which make doing side missions and gathering items around the map way easier.

