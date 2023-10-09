 Skip to main content
The best skills to get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Jesse Lennox
By

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage going back to the series’ roots with this entry, it also makes sense for us to start from scratch as well. Basim will begin his journey as a young street rat, but slowly evolve into the skilled assassin you later meet in Valhalla. This will be a long and arduous journey for our hero, and for you as a player, but one thing this entry doesn’t abandon from the more RPG-focused titles is the skill tree. Basim’s skills are broken down into three different trees, Phantom, Trickster, and Predator, that you can invest your points into as you see fit. While none are technically useless, there are some standouts that are much more useful across your journey through Baghdad. These are the best skills you need to get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Best skills to get

Basim's skill tree in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Ubisoft

Unfortunately, nearly every skill in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is on a linear tree meaning you need to unlock prior skills to get to the more powerful ones. Even so, there are some trees far more valuable to invest in in general than others. Note that you can freely refund any spent skill points by highlighting a skill and holding the button prompt to get your point back at no cost if you want to reallocate your points.

Auto-Collect – Trickster Tree

Let’s be real, no one can resist looting a body. The problem with that is that when you’re trying to stealth your way through an area, taking the extra time to dig through the pockets of a freshly assassinated foe will more than likely end up with you getting discovered. What is a greedy assassin to do? With the Auto-Collect skill you can steal an enemy’s life and their goodies all in one fell swoop so you don’t have to worry about getting caught or backtracking to all the bodies you left later to collect your spoils.

Chain Assassination – Phantom Tree

The only real essential skill in the Phantom Tree has to be Chain Assassination. This will be a familiar skill to those who played prior games as it allows you to stealth kill one target, and then chain that into a second if they’re close enough, or in line of sight so long as you have a throwing knife handy to toss at a nearby target. Not only is this more efficient, but opens up tons more possibilities since you don’t have to wait until each enemy is completely alone to stealth them.

Extra Tool Capacity 1,2, and 3 – Trickster Tree

The tools you unlock as you level up and complete missions are essential parts of Basim’s tool kit. The more tools you can have at the ready, the more situations you will be equipped to deal with.

Knife Recovery – Trickster Tree

Throwing knives are almost too overpowered in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The only real balance to them is that you can only hold so many, and once you use one, you need to head to a shop to get more. Or, if you unlock the Knife Recovery skill, you can salvage any knife you use by looting it off the unlucky soul who was on the receiving end. If you play smart with this skill, you can save tons of currency and time by recycling your blades.

Pickpocket Master – Trickster Tree

Basim grew up as a thief, but he can still learn a few tricks to get better. Pickpocket Master has two effects, the first is to vastly decrease the difficulty of the QTE for pickpocketing higher-tier loot from targets. The second is to completely remove the QTE from basic pickpocketing making it an automatic success.

Stealth Recon – Predator Tree

Last up, we have the Stealth Recon skill from the Predator Tree. So long as you’re in stealth and crouched or in cover, any enemy in the area will be highlighted and their patrols shown to you, even through walls.

