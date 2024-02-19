The best armor in Helldivers 2

Armor sets in Helldivers 2 will affect more than just some stats and numbers behind the scenes. Just like your primary weapon, the type of armor you pick will dictate your playstyle and needs to be heavily considered before each mission. Each one comes with a different rating in three stats, plus there’s a passive that makes it stand out, but all fall into either light, medium, or heavy roles. While the number of options isn’t terribly overwhelming, comparing and contrasting all those stats and abilities on top of things like Boosters and Stratagems can become tedious. If you just want to get out there and blast some bugs, here are the best armor types to pick in Helldivers 2.

Best armor types

As of now, there are 19 different armor sets you can unlock with Medals and Super Credits, but more are likely to be added to the game in the future. When and if that occurs, we will update our rankings.

TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy

Especially when you’re a fresh recruit in Helldivers 2, you can’t go wrong with the Cavalier of Democracy if you happened to preorder the game. If not, it isn’t a huge loss here since it is more of a great starter armor. It will give you very balanced stats for a medium build, with 100 Armor, 500 Speed, and 100 Stamina Regeneration. However, whether it’s this one or any other you unlock early, make sure to get the Democracy Protects passive. This gives you a 50% chance to survive a lethal amount of damage and prevents bleeding damage from chest hemorrhages.

SC-34 Infiltrator

On the light armor side, the Infiltrator is essential for most squads. It will keep you light on your feet and able to stay out of harm’s way with 525 Speed and 113 Stamina Regeneration, but make sure you don’t get hit because you only get a 57 Armor Rating. The Scout passive is what makes this armor so valuable on your team. It will let you ping markers on the map that generate a radar ping every 2 seconds and make you harder to detect when crouched.

B-01 Tactical

Yes, this is one of the default armors, but it does have a great use case when taking on missions against robot enemies. First, for stats, it is the exact same as the Cavalier at 100, 500, and 100 for Armor, Speed, and Stamina Regeneration, respectively. Where it differs is with its passive, which is Extra Padding. The description of this is very vague, but it really just reduces all explosive damage you take. There’s nothing flashy here, but it will get the job done.

CE-35 Trench Engineer

Sticking with medium armor, the Trench Engineer’s stats are, once again, right down the middle at 100, 500, and 100. Despite having Engineer in the title, this armor is actually far more suited to frontline fighters. The Engineering Kit reduces your weapon’s recoil by an extra 30% when crouched or prone, and also lets you hold two extra grenades.

CM-09 Bonesnapper

Finally, every team needs a medic. The Bonesnapper may not sound like a guy you want looking after you when hurt, but the Med-Kit passive is probably the strongest support passive in the game. It grants you an additional two stim packs to your loadout and increases the duration of each by an extra 2 seconds. In terms of stats, this medium armor is just like all the rest we’ve covered: 100 Armor, 500 Speed, and 100 Stamina Regeneration.

