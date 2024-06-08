 Skip to main content
Move over Helldivers 2. A Starship Troopers game is coming to consoles

By
Key art for Starship Troopers: Extermination.
Offworld

Helldivers 2 is one of 2024’s breakout gaming hits, but it’s finally getting some competition from the franchise it is heavily inspired by. Offworld’s Starship Troopers: Extermination, a co-op shooter based on the satirical sci-fi franchise, will exit early access on PC and launch for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this October.

Starship Troopers: Extermination originally entered early access on Steam in May 2023 and is a co-op first-person shooter that supports up to 16 players. Helldivers 2 definitely stole a bit of its thunder, but this officially licensed Starship Troopers game does stand out because of its first-person gameplay perspective, character classes, and light base-building elements. While hardcore Helldivers 2 fans on PS5 and PC might not want to switch games, this finally gives Xbox players a game that’s somewhat similar to Sony’s multiplayer hit to check out.

Another way in which Starship Troopers: Extermination will stand out from Helldivers 2 is that it will have a single-player mode. This will consist of 25 unique PvE levels and follow a spec ops group commanded by General Johnny Rico. Offworld even got actor Casper Van Dien, who portrays Rico in the Starship Troopers films, to reprise his role for the game. Offworld also plans to expand the game’s single-player offerings post-launch.

Starship Troopers: Extermination will be released for the first time on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and exit early access on PC on October 11. It will retail for $50 and get a physical release. This also isn’t the only PC game making the jump to consoles this October, as Amazon’s New World will also be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that month.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
