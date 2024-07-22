This year’s edition of the Evolution Championship Series, colloquially known as Evo 2024, was held this past weekend and served as the biggest fighting game tournament event of the year. As a result, a lot of fighting game developers showed up with exciting announcements. These reveals ranged from new titles to DLC characters coming to beloved fighting games, including some surprising guest fighters. If you’re wondering what you missed this past weekend, I’ve rounded up every significant announcement made during Evo 2024 and sorted them by developer.

SNK: SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos and much more

The King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown developer SNK showed up big at EVO 2024. It shadow-dropped SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos — a rerelease of a classic crossover fighting game featuring online play with rollback netcode — for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

It teased two more DLC characters coming to The King of Fighters XV this December: Vice and Mature. We also learned that Garou: Mark of the Wolves‘ Kevin Rian will return in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as a playable fighter when it launches early next year.

SNK teased its future in fighting games and even other genres. During its Evo 2024 panel, SNK confirmed that it is working on the first new Art of Fighting game since 1996’s Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior. Additionally, it is creating an action RPG set in the universe of the Samurai Shodown series. While the latter isn’t a fighting game, it’s clear we’re entering an SNK renaissance right now.

Capcom: First look at Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6 and more

Street Fighter 6 was the marquee game of Evo 2024, and during the show, we got our first look at the fighting game’s next DLC character. That brings SNK back into the picture as it’s Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, who will come to Capcom’s popular fighting game sometime this fall.

While we didn’t get a release date for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics at Evo, it was playable there, and the reception toward it seems generally positive. Cacpom also turned heads when producer Shjuhei Matsumoto told Dexerto that Capcom is open to making more crossover fighters like Marvel vs. Capcom in the future.

Arc System Works: Guilty Gear Strive’s Cyberpunk crossover

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 4 Teaser Trailer

Arc System Works is another premier fighting game developer, and it showed up with several announcements. The most shocking of the bunch is that Guilty Gear Strive will crossover over with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in 2025 when Lucy from the Netflix anime comes to Strive as a guest character. Queen Dizzy, Venom, and Unika are the other fighters included in Guilty Gear Season 4’s season pass. New stages and a Team of 3 mode for the game are also in the works. We also got a reveal trailer for Uzuki, the next fighter coming to Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, on July 25.

Arc System Works provided another look at Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact, a fighting game based on the popular anime. It revealed the game’s opening movie, and we learned that Meruem is a playable character. That game will launch later this year on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Bandai Namco Entertainment: Heihachi Mishima is coming

TEKKEN 8 - Heihachi Mishima Trailer

Tekken 8 was another hallmark game of Evo 2024 and it had its share of announcements at the event. We learned that iconic Tekken character Heihachi Mishima will come to Tekken 8 as a DLC character sometime this fall. His release will also come with a free story mode chapter. Nike-branded content will also come to Tekken 8 this fall.

WB Games: MultiVersus Season 2 adds Ranked mode

Season 2 of WB Games’ crossover fighting game MultiVersus begins on July 23, and developer Player First Games gave us a deep dive into what to expect from it. When it comes to new characters, Samurai Jack will join the roster when Season 2 begins tomorrow. Beetlejuice will come next this season ahead of the theatrical release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. A stage based on the Warner Bros. Water Tower is also coming in this new Season. Finally, Ranked Mode comes to MultiVersus on July 23 and it will support 1v1 and 2v2 matches.

Cygames: Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising’s next DLC character

Cygames showed up at Evo 2024 to reveal the next DLC character for its fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. It’s an “amalgamation of the divine and mortal” named Versusia. That new fighter will arrive on August 20 alongside Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising’s Version 1.50 update, which will bring the Grand Bruise! game mode, another online lobby minigame, a new stage, Grand Master Rank, new story episodes, balance adjustments, and more.

Riot Games: 2XKO to let players earn fighters through gameplay

Riot Games’ 2XKO was playable at Evo 2024 and Riot Games live-streamed gameplay of it each day. No major announcements like a release date came with all that, but we got a much clearer idea of what 2XKO looks like in action. Riot Games’ also went on to confirm that all 2XKO’s characters will be earnable through gameplay and showed a “Dynasty” skin for Ahri. Game Director Shaun Rivera also confirmed in an interview with Dot Esports that there aren’t any current plans to add crossover fighters into 2XKO at this time.

Indies: Rivals 2 and Diesel Legacy reveal new fighters

Rivals 2 Orcane Character Reveal Trailer

Some indie fighting games also used Evo 2024 to get their time in the limelight. Aether Studios revealed that Orcane will be one of the 10 characters available in Rivals 2’s launch roster. All of Rivals 2’s post-launch fighters will be free. Maximum Entertainment revealed Damkina as a new character in its 2v2 fighting game Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age.