“It’s showtime!” Moviegoers who are watching Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire this week will get the chance to see the first teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters. But fans at home don’t have to wait, because the first look at the long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice has finally arrived. This film not only reunites Michael Keaton with director Tim Burton, it’s also a Wednesday reunion as the star of Netflix‘s hit horror comedy, Jenna Ortega, is starring in the sequel as Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz from the first movie (Burton directed the first four episodes of Wednesday as well).

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE | Official Teaser Trailer

Naturally, Ryder has also returned for the sequel alongside her on-screen mother from that film, Catherine O’Hara, who reprises her role as Delia Deetz. The teaser doesn’t tell us too much about what’s happening, although it features a haunting version of Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), which was so prominent in the first film. It also reveals that there was a recent death in the Deetz family, which brings three generations of Deetz women together for the funeral.

It also appears that Astrid is responsible for unleashing Beetlejuice in the present, although she may not have had any idea about the significance of the model town in the attic that was created the by home’s previous owners, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), neither of whom is confirmed to appear in the sequel. Unfortunately for Lydia, she arrives too late to prevent Beetlejuice’s return.

Recommended Videos

There are at least two major new characters that we don’t see in the teaser: Willem Dafoe’s ghost detective and Monica Bellucci, who will play Beetlejuice’s wife. But there’s still plenty of time for the reveal of those characters. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice won’t be out in theaters until September 6.

Editors' Recommendations