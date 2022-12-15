 Skip to main content
The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 trailer teases a showdown with dragons

Dan Girolamo
By

The worst team ever assembled is back for a second season. Prime Video released the official trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, and the gang is out to save the world again by slaying some dragons.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, the adult animated series returns as Vox Machina must defeat the Chroma Conclave, a group of sinister dragons. To achieve their quest, the group will need to find weapons that have the power to strike down gods. As the trailer states, it’s time for the Vox Machina to “grab destiny by the balls.”

The Legend of Vox Machina - S2 - Trailer (Red Band Trailer) | Prime Video

It stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar, Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot, Taliesin Jaffe as Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III, Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar, Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari, Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt, Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw, and Matthew Mercer as Lord Sylas Briarwood.

The new guest cast to be featured in season 2 includes Lance Reddick, Will Friedle, Henry Winkler, Cree Summer, Billy Boyd, Cheech Marin, Alanna Ubach, Ralph Ineson, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Troy Baker, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Developed by Critical Role and Chris Prynoski, The Legend of Vox Media season 1 is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% score on the Tomatometer. In October 2022, the series was renewed by Amazon for a third season.

A group of animated characters stand beside one another in a scene from The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20.

