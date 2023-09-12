 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September

It’s never a bad time to watch an action movie. They provide perfect escapism from the stressful day-to-day grind. They are thrilling, exciting, and offer high-octane storylines that keep you engaged the entire way through.

Some of the best action movies on Prime Video have a good dose of humor thrown in for good measure. From new movies to older favorites you can rewatch or watch for the first time, these three action movies on Prime Video are ones worth checking out this September.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Whether you are familiar with or have played the tabletop role-playing game before or not, Dungeons & Dragons is only a backdrop for the fantasy heist comedy plot in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The movie stands on its own as a thrilling, funny take on residents of the fictional Forgotten Realms. It has elements of revenge, thievery, sorcery, romance, and friendship, all rolled into one, and it’s even a bit corny at times, though endearingly so.

With a top-notch cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page in a scene-stealing role, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is enjoyable for viewers of all ages.

Stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Prime Video.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

As 2022’s highest-grossing summer blockbuster movie, Top Gun: Maverick made the franchise proud as it’s a touching, exciting, nostalgic continuation of the original story from 1986. Tom Cruise reprises his role as naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is retired, but called back in to train a group of graduates for a very specialized mission. If anyone can train the team to succeed in the death-defying stunts, it’s Maverick.

Introducing the new character of Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller) as the son of Maverick’s late best friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw and Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson, the movie was a billion-dollar success. It was the second highest-grossing movie of the year, behind only Avatar: The Way of Water, and the highest grossing in the U.S. and Canada. Top Gun: Maverick is the kind of movie you can watch even if you never saw the original, but it will hit even more deeply if you did.

Stream Top Gun: Maverick on Prime Video.

Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Brad Pitt shines in Inglorious Basterds, which received eight Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. The Quentin Tarantino war movie, one of the director’s best, tells an alternate history story about two simultaneous plots to assassinate Nazi Germany’s leadership.

Also starring Christoph Waltz (who won an Academy Award for his breakthrough role), Diane Kruger, and Michael Fassbender, Inglorious Basterds is one of Tarantino’s highest-grossing films to date. This isn’t an accurate historical account of Hitler and WWII; instead, it’s a violent romp that has a clever story and characters you’ll never forget.

Stream Inglorious Basterds on Prime Video.

