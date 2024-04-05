 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in April

Christine Persaud
By
Two cops look at each other in Internal Affairs.
Paramount

From comedy to crime dramas, the three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April represent both. Two are relatively new movies, introduced in the last five years, that are now available to stream as part of your base Amazon Prime subscription. Both are comedies and both coincidentally also star former professional wrestlers. They’ll also both have you in stitches.

The third movie you’ll want to check out this month is from the early 1990s and stars Richard Gere and Andy Garcia. The veteran actors are on two sides of a case that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire way through. All three movies are acclaimed, yet they didn’t get the attention they deserved when they were first released.

Internal Affairs (1990)

Internal Affairs - Trailer

Internal Affairs performed decently at the box office but gained much more attention once on home video. The crime thriller has a fabulous cast. Richard Gere is Dennis Peck, an LAPD officer who, during a drug bust gone wrong, plants evidence to help get his fellow officer out of a bind. When Officer Raymond Avilla (Andy Garcia) joins the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD) to investigate, sobering details are revealed about another officer on the scene, Van Stretch (William Baldwin). Peck himself, it seems, is no angel either.

A story of corruption, violence, lies, adultery, and murder, Internal Affairs is cat-and-mount chase games at its finest. Avilla, it seems, will stop at nothing to try and get the officers to turn against one another and ultimately take them down, including Peck. Both Gere and Garcia tackle their respective roles in such convincing ways that you’re enthralled through the entire almost two-hour runtime, anxious to find out how it all ends.

Stream Internal Affairs on Prime Video.

Blockers (2018)

Blockers - Official Trailer (HD)

If you love silly comedies and Blockers is one you never bothered to watch, you’re missing out. The hilarious sex comedy is about teenage friends who have known one another since childhood. They make a pact to all lose their virginity on prom night with their respective dates. When one of the parents catches wind of the text chain and realizes what’s about to happen, they rally some of the other parental units into action.

An exaggerated story with plenty of funny hijinks, any parent of teenagers who is struggling to let go will understand Blockers and see the humor (and irony) in it. A unique thing about this role-reversal teen comedy is that the parents are the stars versus the kids. There are lessons to be learned, too, that sometimes, parents should trust their kids to make the right decisions.

Stream Blockers on Prime Video.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY | Official Trailer | MGM

Fighting With My Family is a wholesome family story with lots of laughs. The biographical sports comedy-drama is based on the 2012 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family about Paige (Dune: Part Two‘s Florence Pugh), a professional wrestler on a journey to the WWE, and her brother Zak Zodiac (Jack Lowden), who isn’t achieving the same level of success with his dreams of going pro.

Fighting with My Family received rave reviews. It has an incredible cast that also includes Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Stephen Merchant, who also wrote and directed the movie. There are some liberties taken in terms of the trajectory of Paige’s career (real name Saraya Bevis), but the inspiring movie still captures the story of a woman with big dreams to follow in her parents’ footsteps. Wrestling fans will love the list of pro wrestler appearances beyond Johnson, like John Cena, Big Show, The Miz, and Zodiac in a minor cameo.

Stream Fighting With My Family on Prime Video.

