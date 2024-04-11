3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in April 2024

When you think of action movies, you probably think of gripping plots, great fight or chase scenes, and a compelling cast. The three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April all fit the bill. One was remade recently with a new cast and revamped storyline, but the original is available to stream as well for fans who appreciate the nostalgia.

The other two action movies you’ll want to check out this month are also classics, including one that saw a recent sequel enjoy tremendous box office success and another from the DC Comics universe. Whatever your tastes, this month, there are some exciting choices when it comes to action movies.

Road House (1989)

Road House (1989)

Along with Amazon Prime Video’s new remake of Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal, you can now also stream the original action movie, which stars Patrick Swayze in the lead role. As a cult classic, the original Road House is perfect viewing before you sink your teeth into the new interpretation. James Dalton (Swayze) is a professional bouncer who has a relatively calm, cool, and collected personality. But that’s the antithesis of who he used to be, a man who literally ripped another man’s throat out in self-defense. He’s hired because of his tremendous skills, which aid a bar owner who’s desperate to keep unsavory characters out of his establishment.

It’s interesting to watch the original movie either for the first time or again before seeing Gyllenhaal’s interpretation of a similar character. The original has great fight scenes and colorful characters like Sam Elliott’s Wade, who loves a good brawl to go with his cheap beer. While it’s admittedly cheesy, Road House offers just the right amount or corniness mixed with excitement to make you label it one of those must-watch movies that’s so bad, it’s good.

Stream Road House on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Gun (1986)

If you watched Top Gun: Maverick again and again, chances are you still aren’t sick of it yet. But you can take a break and rewatch the original Top Gun to reacquaint yourself with the movie that introduced you to Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and his wingman, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). Arguably one of the best action dramas of the ’80s, Top Gun is filled with high-flying (literally) action, camaraderie, and a bit of romance, too. The movie follows Maverick’s journey within the U.S. Navy and his attempts to prove himself among his very competitive peers.

Maverick plays by his own set of rules, but he’s incredibly talented at what he does, which makes him such a likable and respected character. For an action movie, Top Gun has tons of emotional moments, too, all of which culminate in the sequel movie that came 36 years later. Watching the original Top Gun will have you feeling “the need … the need for speed.”

Stream Top Gun on Amazon Prime Video.

Batman Returns (1992)

Michael Keaton remains the best Batman in history, and he is in his prime as the superhero in this 1992 movie. Batman Returns, a direct sequel to Batman and the second movie in the series that premiered in the late ’80s, sees the title character battling Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) and Oswald Cobblepot, most famously known as The Penguin (Danny DeVito). The villains want power, despite what impact their actions might have on Gotham City, while Batman is determined to protect his home. Michelle Pfeiffer also stars as Catwoman, Shreck’s former secretary, who has her own plans to take down her former boss.

Directed by Tim Burton, Batman Returns broke box office records, and while it’s darker and more ominous than some fans had expected it to be, the cast and the compelling story drew viewers in. While Batman Returns isn’t the best movie in the franchise to watch with younger kids, but for adults and older kids, the movie showcases the brilliance that is the pairing of Burton and Keaton.

Stream Batman Returns on Amazon Prime Video.

