3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2024

Christine Persaud
By
A young woman and man in green school uniforms sit on a ledge, her hand on his shoulder in How to Date Billy Walsh.
Amazon Studios

Spring is in the air, and it’s the perfect time to check out an exciting new or classic rom-com. These movies are always feel-good, light-hearted, and fun. They are perfect for date night or to watch solo. From coming-of-age rom-coms your teens will love to hilarious ones you might have watched a decade (or more) ago when you were figuring things out, too, the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April include an eclectic mix.

The latest is How to Date Billy Walsh, a cute teen rom-com about childhood friends who end up in a love triangle when one fails to reveal his true feelings in time. If that movie isn’t your preference, there are two others noted here that might be more your style.

How to Date Billy Walsh (2024)

Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Heartstopper‘s Sebastian Croft) are childhood best friends, and as the common trope might suggest, Archie has secretly been pining for Amelia since they were younger. As expected, however, Archie might be too little, too late, when he finally musters up the courage to make a declaration of love. Amelia has just met and fallen for the handsome Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), a transfer student from America. Archie proceeds to do what any lovestruck teen might do in such a situation and tries everything in his power to drive a wedge between the two. But the plan could backfire on him in the worst way.

How to Date Billy Walsh has all the makings of a traditional coming-of-age rom-com. Its premise is reminiscent of those classic John Hughes teen dramas from the ‘80s, like Pretty in Pink, with a modern twist for a new generation.

Stream How to Date Billy Watch on Prime Video.

It’s Complicated (2009)

Imagine Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, and Alec Baldwin together in one movie. That’s what you get with It’s Complicated, which is about a later-in-life love triangle. Jane (Streep) is a single mother running her own bakery who begins a secret affair. The twist is that the person she’s sneaking around with is her ex-husband Jake (Baldwin) from whom she got divorced a decade prior. He is also remarried to the younger woman with whom he cheated. The situation becomes even more complicated when Jane starts to fall for her architect, Adam (Martin).

The story is predictable, but that’s routine for some of the best rom-coms ever made. It’s Complicated is a refreshing take on the difficult nature of love, attraction, and timing. The fact that the cast isn’t made up of 20-year-olds sheds light on the challenges lovebirds of all ages face. If you’re looking for a cookie-cutter rom-com with an incredible cast that won’t throw any curveballs your way, It’s Complicated will satiate your appetite.

Stream It’s Complicated on Prime Video.

Take Me Home (2011)

A lovely tale of timing and circumstance, Thom (Sam Jaeger, who also wrote, directed, and produced the movie) is evicted from his home. Desperate to find work and a place to lay his head, he drives his illegal taxi around New York City to make some money. By chance, he picks up a woman named Claire (Amber Jaeger) who, visibly upset, asks him just to drive anywhere, and she’ll happily pay the meter, whatever it is. She has been having a rough day and has no idea she hailed an illegitimate cab. But as they drive around, the pair encounter bumps along the way, in more ways than one.

The chemistry between the leads in Take Me Home is strong, in large part because the couple is married in real life. This adds a layer of authenticity to the tale: you can feel the attraction and ease of their conversations. It’s a simple movie that hits in all the right places. There’s comedy amidst the sweet story of two people finding their way together. They are literally trying to leave their problems behind while ironically also, thanks to one another, facing them head-on.

Stream Take Me Home on Prime Video.

