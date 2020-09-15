Disney must realize the world could use a dose of Baby Yoda, because the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 has arrived.

The trailer for the wildly popular Star Wars spinoff series premiered September 15 on Twitter. While the preview of the season offered plenty of footage of the title character and his famous pal journeying through the galaxy, it also shed some light on their mission: To return Baby Yoda to the Jedi.

In one of the trailer’s key scenes, a mysterious, hooded figure is seen at a crowded spaceport — right at the same moment the Mandalorian is told to look for the Jedi — only to disappear a second later. Popular speculation points to the character being fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, who will make her live-action debut in season 2. Fans have also suggested it could be Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, who is also rumored to be making the jump from the Star Wars Rebels animated series to the live-action world in the upcoming season.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere this fall on Disney+, continuing the adventures of the titular bounty hunter portrayed by Pedro Pascal and his adorable, Force-wielding companion, officially known as “The Child” (but better known as Baby Yoda).

Along with giving the Disney streaming service its first bona fide hit, the first season of The Mandalorian also earned an impressive 15 Primetime Emmy Award nominations earlier this year, including one in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

The second season of The Mandalorian is expected to bring back more characters from season 1 in addition to Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, while also introducing several new cast members and popular characters from Star Wars lore.

Temuera Morrison, who portrayed Jango Fett in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, will reportedly portray the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett in the series. Rosario Dawson is also reported to be playing Ahsoka Tano, while Battlestar Galactica actress Katee Sackhoff will play the live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, the Clone Wars character she voiced in the aforementioned animated series.

Editors' Recommendations