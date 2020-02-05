It didn’t take long for The Mandalorian to become the flagship series of Disney’s streaming video service Disney+, with the first season of the Star Wars spinoff series earning critical acclaim and delivering a cultural touchstone in the form of an adorable, Force-wielding 50-year-old toddler.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian concluded in December 2019 with an impressive finale that set the stage for more adventures to come for the show’s titular bounty hunter and his cute and powerful, green-skinned traveling partner. Disney confirmed that a second season was on the way just after the first episode aired, and in February 2020 announced an October 2020 premiere for season 2. Here’s everything we know about season 2 of The Mandalorian so far.

(Note: This article will contain references to plot points from season 1, so consider this a spoiler warning.)

Premiere date

During a February conference call with shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere in October 2020. No exact date was given, but it narrowed down the expected premiere window quite a bit after showrunner Jon Favreau initially announced a fall 2020 return for the series.

Filming

Filming on the second season of The Mandalorian got underway early in the first season’s run, with showrunner and writer Jon Favreau confirming that cameras were rolling on season 2 in November 2019.

The story

Although the first season of The Mandalorian didn’t end on a cliffhanger, it did pose nearly as many new questions as it answered.

The series is expected to follow The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), aka Din Djarin, as he attempts to bring The Child, aka Baby Yoda, back to his home planet. He leaves behind bounty hunter guild leader Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and former shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), the two surviving characters who assisted him in rescuing The Child.

His quest put him in the crosshairs of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the remnants of the Galactic Empire, who want The Child for their own unknown-but-probably-nefarious purposes. Their pursuit of him will likely shape the events of season 2. As revealed in the first season’s finale, Moff Gideon has a deadly connection to The Mandalorian’s past, as well as a powerful artifact from Mandalorian lore: The Darksaber.

The cast

There haven’t been any official, confirmed cast lists for the show’s second season released by Disney, but The Mandalorian star Pascal will undoubtedly return for season 2.

He’s expected to be joined by Esposito reprising his role as Moff Gideon, who was introduced in the final episodes of season 1 and is a key figure in many of the lingering mysteries surrounding both The Mandalorian and The Child.

More aliens

In December 2019, showrunner and writer Jon Favreau posted an image of a Gamorrean on Twitter alongside a reminder of season 2, suggesting that the pig-like alien race first introduced in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi will join the ranks of the Star Wars species appearing in the series.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Editors' Recommendations