Disney will bring Andor’s first two episodes to Hulu and ABC

Blair Marnell
By

There are certain advantages that come with owning one of the top streaming services, multiple cable channels, and one of the primary broadcast networks. And later this month, Disney is bringing all of its resources to bear for its latest Star Wars series, Andor. To coincide with the first season finale on Wednesday, November 23, Disney will premiere the first two episodes of Andor on Hulu on the same day. The episodes will remain on Hulu through December 7.

ABC is also premiering the first two episodes of Andor on Wednesday, November 23. They will air from 9 p.m. PT/ET to 10:30 pm PT/ET. The Andor tour continues the next day, Thursday, November 24, on FX, in the same time slot. Finally, Freeform will air the episodes on Friday, November 25, and they will once again be showing at the same time.

It’s worth noting that this is something that Disney hasn’t tried before. Regardless, it’s an intriguing strategy that could be used for future Lucasfilm and Marvel shows on Disney+.

Diego Luna looks behind him while walking down a street in a scene from Andor.

Andor is a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, and the series chronicles his gradual transformation from a thief to a hardened Rebel operative. The story takes place five years before Rogue One, and it also gives Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma a greater spotlight than ever before by exploring the political intrigue behind her acts of rebellion against the Empire.

The series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Forest Whitaker, and features a very memorable guest appearance by Andy Serkis.

Tony Gilroy created Andor and serves as the showrunner. The penultimate episode of season 1 will premiere this Wednesday, November 16, on Disney+.

