Like Ahsoka? Watch these 7 Star Wars Rebels episodes

The next chapter of the Star Wars: Rebels saga has come with the premiere of the Disney+ series, Ahsoka. Set years after the disappearance of Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, the show follows Ahsoka Tano when she seeks them both out as she tries to prevent another war with the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

Since this is a sequel series, some audiences may have some catching up to do. But if they like Ahsoka so far, they should check out these seven episodes of Star Wars: Rebels.

The Siege of Lothal (Parts 1 and 2)

Season 2 of Rebels begins strong with Darth Vader launching an attack on Lothal to hunt down Ezra and his team of “Spectres” on behalf of the Emperor.

As the heroes try and flee the planet, Ezra and Kanan engage in a terrifying duel against the Sith Lord himself that reminds audiences why he is so feared across the galaxy. It is also during this escape that Ahsoka finally learns that Vader is her former master, Anakin Skywalker.

Twilight of the Apprentice (Parts 1 and 2)

In this episode, Ezra, Kanan, and Ahsoka travel to an ancient temple on the planet Malachor to find a way to defeat the Sith and the Imperial Inquisitors.

There, they encounter both Darth Maul and Darth Vader, the latter of whom Ahsoka battles for her friends’ lives and the secrets kept in the temple. Being her former Jedi master, Anakin had a massive impact on Ahsoka’s life, and his transformation into Vader and their climactic battle in this episode still haunt her and fans to this day.

Visions and Voices

Viewers of Ahsoka will want to revisit Ezra’s journey to Dathomir, since Morgan Elsbeth, Thrawn’s ally in the new series, reveals herself to be descended from the Nightsisters. For those unfamiliar with them, they are an order of witches who hail from Dathomir, the homeworld of Darth Maul.

It is there that Maul forces Ezra to help him use the planet’s dark magick to locate his archnemesis, Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, they both get ambushed by the Nighsisters’ evil spirits, who possess Ezra’s allies to face them in a macabre battle for their lives. This is also the episode where Sabine claims the legendary Darksaber, which continued to play a part in the franchise all the way to The Mandalorian.

Trials of the Darksaber

Though Ahsoka may be leading the show that shares her name, Sabine Wren has proven that she is just as big a part of this series as her. Newcomers can see the full depth of her character in this episode as she trains to use the Darksaber so she can unite the Mandalorians against the Empire.

But as she struggles in her training with Kanan, audiences learn why she left both the Empire and her Mandalorian clan and how she is trying to redeem herself and make things right, establishing her as one of the most compelling characters in the franchise.

Legacy of Mandalore

Ahsoka has revealed that Sabine trained under the titular warrior at some point in the past. Though this was never seen in Rebels, Sabine did show her promise as a Jedi warrior in the show.

But when Sabine reunites with her Mandalorian clan in this episode, she takes up Ezra’s lightsaber to free her people from the Empire’s control, allowing her to reconnect with her family and assert her own identity as one of the galaxy’s greatest heroes.

A World Between Worlds

Time travel isn’t something that is often seen in the Star Wars universe, but in a race against the greedy Emperor Palpatine, Ezra and his allies unlock the secret to it embedded in the Force itself. Having opened a secret door in the Jedi temple on Lothal, Ezra enters the titular dimension, which serves as a nexus point for all time and space.

There, he finds a time portal that he uses to save Ahsoka’s life during her battle with Vader on Malachor. Though it was implied that Ahsoka had died fighting Vader, the show pulls off this surprising and mind-bending twist that opens the door for so many possibilities for the franchise.

Family Reunion – and Farewell (Parts 1 and 2)

Rebels‘ epic series finale sets the stage for Ahsoka’s story with the climactic battle of Lothal. This two-part conclusion shows the Spectres fighting Thrawn’s army to free the planet from Imperial rule. During this battle, Ezra comes face-to-face with Emperor Palpatine, who tries to make a Faustian bargain with the young Jedi to gain control of the World Between Worlds.

In the end, Ezra refuses and summons a group of whale-like purrgil to destroy Thrawn’s fleet before one of them drags the Admiral’s ship into hyperspace. However, Ezra remains on Thrawn’s ship to make sure he is defeated once and for all, leaving the show off on a spectacular cliffhanger that has kept fans anxious to see Ezra and his pals again.

