A new Star Wars quest begins in the first trailer for Ahsoka

Blair Marnell
By

Today at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm unveiled trailers for three of its upcoming Star Wars series. Unfortunately, the only trailer that the fans at home will get to see is for Ahsoka, a new original show featuring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite heroine from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As revealed during her guest appearance on The Mandalorian, Ahsoka is seeking out an old enemy, Grand Admiral Thrawn, a popular character from the Star Wars novels. And his return as “the heir to the Empire” is something that has Ahsoka deeply concerned.

Fans of Star Wars Rebels should recognize Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, two of the leading characters from that series. Hera and Sabine were also close to Ahsoka in that series, and they collectively mourned the loss of their friend, Ezra Bridger, a young Jedi who disappeared alongside Thrawn years before. But if Thrawn has returned from parts unknown, then what happened to Ezra?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka.

Ahsoka’s more immediate problem is a man named Baylan (Ray Stevenson). Given his red lightsaber, it’s easy to assume that Baylan is one of the Sith. The trailer also confirms that Ahsoka will face Baylan in the world within worlds, which is the only place where Force users can change the past and future of the Star Wars universe.

Other confirmed cast members include Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (presumably for flashbacks, since Anakin trained Ahsoka), David Tennant as the voice of a droid named Huyang, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka was created by Dave Filoni, and developed by Filoni and Jon Favreau. The series will premiere on Disney+ in August, and it will likely lead into the live-action Star Wars film that will be directed by Filoni himself, as announced earlier today.

