Ahsoka vs. Anakin Skywalker: who would win in a fight?

With Disney+’s latest Star Wars show, Ahsoka, nearing its release, fans are excited to see Ahsoka Tano and the Ghost crew reunite to face Grand Admiral Thrawn again. Not only that but Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as the legendary Anakin Skywalker, which has raised hopes for him sharing a scene and his former apprentice.

But with the prospect of these two Jedi appearing on the same show again, fans still can’t help but wonder which one of them would win in a fight. It’s unknown if audiences will get to see teacher and student face off once more, but while there’s time, let’s examine both warriors and see how they compare.

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka’s immense power has been evident for a long time, as she was able to hold her own against opponents as powerful as Asajj Ventress, General Grievous, and Darth Maul at a young age. She even once defeated an Imperial Inquisitor in four moves without any of her own weapons. Fast forward years later, and Ahsoka has grown to be an invaluable member of the Rebel Alliance and one of the most fearsome warriors in the galaxy.

In fact, Star Wars: Rebels creator Dave Filoni claimed that by the time Ahsoka had appeared to fight the Empire alongside Ezra and his pals, only Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine could match her in battle. Ahsoka displayed such power as she pulled off extraordinary acrobatics battling Vader while wielding two lightsabers. Though this style of fighting has drawbacks in the defensive department, her incredible agility more than compensates for it, thus proving herself a master in her own right.

Anakin Skywalker

As the prophesized Chosen One, Anakin possessed a connection to the Force far greater than even Master Yoda’s. After years of training in the ways of the Jedi, he grew powerful enough to face opponents such as Count Dooku and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He even tamed two of the three Mortis gods at the same time using just the Force, proving himself one of the strongest, if not the strongest, Jedi of his time. And his passing on his skills and knowledge to Ahsoka made her just as strong.

Though he lost a lot of his agility after becoming a cyborg, Anakin adapted to his new body and used the Force to enhance his speed. And with him fueled by his rage and the power of the Dark Side, he proved he was as powerful as ever. He was even able to pull a starship down from the sky as it was taking off. But with him being more machine than man, Vader has shown that his suit is crucial for his survival and that enough damage can be fatal for him (hence why fans don’t see him use Force Lightning).

Their battle on Malachor

The most recent battle Ahsoka had with Anakin was their duel at the Sith temple on the planet Malachor in the animated show Star Wars: Rebels. With them both arguably at their most powerful, this bitter reunion put their skills against each other on full display. Though it was a long and difficult battle for Ahsoka, she was able to break through Vader’s defenses and pierce his helmet: a feat that only Obi-Wan Kenobi, who had defeated Vader twice, was able to achieve so far.

However, it is worth pointing out that Ahsoka only landed this blow to Vader because he was so focused on stealing a Sith Holocron from Ezra Bridger. Also, the fact that the temple they were fighting in was crumbling around them didn’t exactly make it a fair fight. Though Vader nearly defeated his former Padawan, Ahsoka gained the upper hand and destroyed the floor beneath them, sending him to a near-fatal plunge (thanks a lot, plot armor). It is unknown if she would’ve survived her battle with Vader by herself had Ezra not pulled her safety via a time portal in the Force (that’s a whole other thing).

The verdict

All in all, Ahsoka and Anakin have displayed their unique strengths and weaknesses in many years worth of Star Wars canon. But since they’re both extraordinary warriors skilled in the ways of the Force, either one of them could’ve beaten the other in a fight.

However, whether or not Ahsoka would defeat her former master one-on-one depends on many different factors. If they fought in a stable battleground with no outside distractions or interference, they would each have a fair shot at defeating the other. As such, with the right conditions, it’s anyone’s guess as to who would win.

Verdict: Draw (for now).

