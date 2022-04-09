  1. Movies & TV

Director Peter Ramsey signs on for Star Wars: Ahsoka series

Earlier this year, The Mandalorian season 3 wrapped filming, paving the way for Star Wars: Ahsoka to begin production later this month. Now, the newest Disney+ original series has lined up the Oscar-winning co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Peter Ramsey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey has signed on to direct at least one episode of Ahsoka. Ramsey made his start in the industry as a storyboard artist on Men in Black and Fight Club before venturing into animation. He made his directorial debut in DreamWorks Animation’s Rise of the Guardians before eventually co-directing Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. Ramsey is also attached to helm two live-action feature films, a vampire thriller called Blood Count and a Robert Johnson biopic called Love in Vein.

Rosario Dawson will headline the new series as Ahsoka Tano, a beloved heroine who made her debut in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Ashoka was mentored by Anakin Skywalker in the Jedi order before she ultimately left her calling behind. Ahsoka was also a supporting character in the follow-up animated series, Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka looks in the distance in The Mandalorian.

Dawson made her live-action debut as Ahsoka during the second season of The Mandalorian. That episode may have also revealed the premise of the upcoming miniseries, as Ahsoka was tracking down a high-ranking Imperial officer, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is slated to co-star in the series as Sabine Wren, another heroine from Rebels. Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the series. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno have been cast in mystery roles, while Ray Stevenson will portray one of the villains.

The Mandalorian creative team of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are executive producing Ahsoka for Lucasfilm. It will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

