Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka

The Book of Boba Fett may be currently streaming on Disney+, but the next chapter in the Star Wars saga has lined up its latest cast member. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has signed on to appear in the Star Wars: Ahsoka miniseries. Details about Winstead’s role were not disclosed, so we don’t know whether she will be friend or foe to Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, but her presence will probably make fans very happy.

Winstead has a lot of genre roles in her previous credits, including a leading part as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. More recently, she portrayed Huntress in DC’s Birds of Prey movie in 2020. Additionally, Winstead has starred in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Fargo season 3, The Returned, Death Proof, Live Free or Die Hard, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

THR‘s report also indicates that Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Christensen has already filmed his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries. Within the lore of Star Wars, Anakin was Ahoska’s Jedi master before he turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Ahsoka is a fan-favorite heroine who is one of the first characters to make the leap from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series to a live-action project. Dawson took over the role of Ahsoka for a guest appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian. Shortly thereafter, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that Dawson would headline the Ahsoka miniseries.

Thus far, the only other confirmed cast members are Ivanna Sakhno and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Lucasfilm has declined to reveal Sakhno’s character, but Bordizzo will portray Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian heroine who debuted on the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Ahsoka also had a supporting role on that show, and the final episode linked Sabine and Ahsoka as they decided to go looking for their missing friend, Ezra Miller.

Dawson’s lone appearance on The Mandalorian may have set up the miniseries when it was revealed that she is looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn, an adversary who was with Ezra when they were lost in a hyperspace jump. Lucasfilm and Disney are rumored to be casting the role of Ezra, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will begin filming later this year. A 2023 debut on Disney+ seems likely.

Editors' Recommendations