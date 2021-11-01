Boba Fett instantly captured the imaginations of Star Wars fans when he made his first appearance on the big screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Now, Boba Fett will finally headline his own series at the end of this year when Disney+ and Lucasfilm unleash The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season 2 reintroduced Boba Fett nearly four decades after his infamous death in Return of the Jedi. The show quickly reminded fans why they loved Boba Fett, as he lived up to his legend and teamed up with the Mandalorian to rescue Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from the Imperial Remnant. In the post-credits scene from season 2, Boba and his new associate, Fennec Shand, invaded Jabba’s palace and forcefully took over his criminal empire. That’s where things begin in The Book of Boba Fett‘s first trailer. Boba and Fennec have a new approach to ruling the underworld: Where Jabba led with fear, they want to lead with respect. Unfortunately, not everyone is receptive to their proposals.

Boba Fett initially made his debut in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, and is one of the few good things to come from that ill-fated TV venture.

Temuera Morrison headlines the new series as Boba Fett, and he’s got two decades of experience playing the Fett family in the franchise. Morrison’s Jango Fett debuted in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones as an agent of the Separatist movement. Jango perished, but his clone son, Boba, survived, as did an army of clone troopers who were portrayed and voiced by Morrison. The Mandalorian‘s second season marked the second time that Morrison portrayed Boba in live-action. He previously lent his voice to the character in the 2004 reissue of The Empire Strikes Back.

So far, Ming-Na Wen is the only other confirmed cast member of The Book of Boba Fett. Wen is a Disney legend for her portrayal of Mulan in the animated feature film that shares her name. Wen also co-headlined Marvel’s Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. for seven seasons. She made her first appearance as the deadly mercenary, Fennec Shand, during The Mandalorian season 1. Although Fennec was gravely injured at the end of her debut episode, Boba saved her life. Now, she serves Boba and follows his lead.

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian creator, and fan-favorite Star Wars producer Dave Filoni are teaming up with director Robert Rodriguez for The Book of Boba Fett. Rodriguez, Favreau, Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard all directed episodes of the series.

The Book of Boba Fett will hit Disney+ on December 29.

