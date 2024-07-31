 Skip to main content
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew gets Disney+ release date and new images

Jude Law smirks and stares on Skeleton Crew.
Disney+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew officially has a release date, arriving just before the year ends.

The upcoming Star Wars TV series streams on Disney+ on December 3, 2024. In addition to the release date, the first images from Skeleton Crew were released on X (formerly Twitter), which you can view below.

Jude Law headlines the series as Jod Na Nawood, a Force user who allies with four children looking to find their way home. The four child actors at the center of Skeleton Crew are Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Fern.

Skeleton Crew also stars Kerry Condon, Tunde Adebimpe, and Jaleel White, while Nick Frost provides the voice for droid SM 33.

“When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Set after the events in Return of the Jedi, Skeleton Crew has been compared to a coming-of-age story that resembles an Amblin Entertainment movie from the 1980s. While speaking with People, Law explained how the “joyful” series will spotlight the children, an exciting revelation in the universe.

“It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars,” Law said. “And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality, and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Watts, the director of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, told People the show will feature Easter eggs that pay homage to the original films. However, knowing these references is not a requirement to enjoy Skeleton Crew.

“You don’t have to know everything about Star Wars to enjoy the show,” Watts added. “You can come into it completely fresh and enjoy the story. But if you do happen to be a Star Wars super fan, there’s a lot for you.”

