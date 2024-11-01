 Skip to main content
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer: The Jedi kids are alright in new Disney+ show

By
A group of children gather around Jude Law.
Disney

A new generation of heroes is born in the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer.

After making a startling discovery on their planet, four kids — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — find themselves lost in a foreign galaxy. In need of desperate help, the kids encounter Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a Force user who agrees to help them get home. The trip will be dangerous, evidenced by murderous pirates breathing down their necks.

Skeleton Crew’s ensemble includes Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Jaleel White, and Nick Frost as the voice of the droid SM 33. Set in the New Republic, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been compared to an Amblin coming-of-age adventure film like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Goonies.

Showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford created and executive produced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Watts is best known for directing Tom Holland’s three Spider-Man films and the Apple TV+ action comedy Wolfs. Ford was a co-writer on Watts’ first Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Skeleton Crew boasts an impressive group of filmmakers behind the scenes. Series directors include Watts, David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Chung, and the Oscar-winning duo known as the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert).

#SkeletonCrew is streaming December 3, with a two-episode series premiere, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Cvwjbg5tiX

&mdash; Star Wars (@starwars) November 1, 2024

Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian, and Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni are executive producers on Skeleton Crew, alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Skeleton Crew is the second live-action Disney+ series of the year behind The Acolyte.

The two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew streams on December 3 on Disney+.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
