Did Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie just lose its writer?

By
A blue lightsaber lights up Rey's face in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There’s been a slight problem in a galaxy far, far away.

According to Matt Belloni of Puck, Steven Knight has exited the new Jedi Order film. Knight, who created Peaky Blinders, was penning the screenplay. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still attached as the director, with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey Skywalker.

Knight is not the first writer to leave the project. Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were previously attached to the project before exiting. Obaid-Chinoy’s Star Wars film was officially announced at London’s Star Wars Celebration in April 2023. It will be set 15 years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and follow Rey’s attempts to build a new Jedi Order.

Daisy Ridley gives an encouraging STAR WARS update…hmm…

Our full chat: https://t.co/1PQZIxVTZA pic.twitter.com/6QAqOCYwcJ

&mdash; Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) October 25, 2024

In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ridley said she’s waiting for “imminent news” when asked if she had any Star Wars updates. When host Josh Horowitz said he’s patient and willing to wait for the right Star Wars movie, Ridley agreed and said, “We’re all good.”

Disney’s future theatrical release calendar has an untitled Star Wars film scheduled for December 18, 2026. With The Mandalorian & Grogu bowing on May 22, 2026, Ridley’s Star Wars movie was the leading candidate for the December 2026 release date.

If Lucasfilm is searching for a new writer, the likelihood of the Rey-focused film moving off that date is high. Disney could push The Mandalorian & Grogu to December or replace it with another title. Spider-Man 4 was a likely candidate, but Marvel dated it for July 24, 2026. Could Blade, a movie that was removed from 2025, find itself on the December release date? It’s possible. However, the best option remains Ridley’s Star Wars movie, so Lucasfilm must find a writer soon.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
