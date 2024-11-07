Star Wars trilogy from X-Men’s Simon Kinberg in the works at Lucasfilm

From mutants to Jedis, Simon Kinberg is heading deep into the galaxy.

Kinberg has signed a deal to write and produce a new Star Wars trilogy for Lucasfilm. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, will produce Kinberg’s three movies.

There are conflicting reports about the trilogy’s subject matter. Deadline‘s report states that the new trilogy will comprise episodes 10 to 12 of the Skywalker Saga and continue George Lucas’ storyline that began in 1977’s A New Hope. However, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter are reporting that Kinberg’s trilogy will be a fresh story with new characters and not a continuation of the Skywalker Saga.

Kinberg is best known for writing and producing several X-Men movies, including X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse. Kinberg made his feature film directorial debut on Dark Phoenix.

Though most of his time has been with 20th Century Fox, Kinberg has previously collaborated with Lucasfilm numerous times. Kinberg co-created, wrote, and produced the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Kinberg also served as a consultant on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In recent years, bringing a film from script to screen has been quite challenging for Lucasfilm. No Star Wars movies have released in theaters since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Several TV shows, including The Mandalorian and Andor, have streamed on Disney+.

The only movie set in stone is The Mandalorian & Grogu, bowing on May 22, 2026. Star Wars has two more dates on Disney’s release calendar: December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker is the rumored selection for the December 2026 date. However, the film reportedly lost its writer, putting a 2026 release in jeopardy.