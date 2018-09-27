Digital Trends
Movies & TV

First ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ trailer sends Marvel’s mutants down a dark path

Rick Marshall
By

One of the most famous story arcs in Marvel Comics’ X-Men lore will be brought to the screen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the upcoming sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. The first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix was released by 20th Century Fox, and it offers a preview of the cataclysmic events on the horizon for the series’ mutant heroes.

Directed by longtime X-Men franchise screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix pits Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and his team of young mutants against threats both extraterrestrial and within their own ranks as Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) becomes the host of a powerful cosmic entity. With her telepathic abilities wreaking havoc on the world around her and her fellow X-Men, Jean must find a way to deal with her evolving power, while the team simultaneously confronts danger from one of their own as well as an alien race trying to weaponize the power Jean wields.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix brings back a large portion of the featured cast of the rebooted X-Men franchise that began with 2011’s X-Men: First Class — particularly the young mutants introduced in X-Men: Apocalypse as the latest class of students at Charles Xavier’s school for mutants. Among the returning cast members are Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, and Michael Fassbender as Magneto.

The mutant Dazzler — a popular character among Marvel Comics fans — will reportedly make her debut in the film.

Dark Phoenix will be the directorial debut for Kinberg, and the fourth film since the series’ timeline was rebooted in First Class. As revealed in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, the previous, live-action X-Men films exist in an alternate timeline, meaning that the studio can indeed revisit those events and cast of characters when necessary (as it did in Days of Future Past).

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit theaters February 14, 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (October 2018)
Up Next

Surface Studio 2 benchmarks show a system with unimpressive hardware
Movies & TV

Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot gets its first, creepy teaser

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show now has its first, creepy teaser.
Posted By Rick Marshall
joker movie joaquin phoenix news killing joke
Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix goes full clown in latest 'Joker' movie photo

Todd Phillips is developing a stand-alone Joker origin story, with Joaquin Phoenix set to portray the Clown Prince of Crime. From casting to plot details, here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

How to enable dark mode in MacOS Mojave

Learn how to enable dark mode in MacOS Mojave! As Mac's latest update gears up to hit all Mac systems later this year, the public beta for Mojave is nearly open for you to test out the latest features. One of the most in-demand changes is…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best new movie trailers captain marvel trailer
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Nigerian Prince,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: The first trailer for superhero movie Captain Marvel, and other fascinating film previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream shape of water header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Forever,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Shape of Water, Maniac, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
weekend box office results house with a clock in its walls
Movies & TV

‘The House With a Clock in its Walls’ wins the weekend box office with big debut

Family-friendly horror film The House With a Clock in its Walls outperformed expectations to win the weekend box office in a big way and help kick off the all-ages side of the Halloween movie season.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Netflix streaming
Movies & TV

How Netflix and Disney are fighting for the future of streaming: Kids

After years of enjoying a distant lead in the streaming race, Netflix is about to be joined up front by Disney Play. These two entertainment giants are going to absolutely dominate the space, and it's your kids that will take them there.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
bumblebee movie trailer news 2018
Movies & TV

Roll out! New ‘Bumblebee’ trailer is filled with old-school Transformers

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro's Transformers spinoff Bumblebee is on its way. A new trailer for the film has been released, offering a sneak peek at the yellow Autobot's return to the big screen.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find feature-length flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
best movie soundtracks
Music

Listen up! These are the best movie soundtracks of all time

Whether you're a lover of beautifully composed original scores or a fan of perfectly compiled popular music, these are the best movie soundtracks of all time — from Star Wars to Garden State.
Posted By Parker Hall
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From 'GLOW' to 'Stranger Things,' these are the best Netflix Original series

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall