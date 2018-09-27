First ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ trailer sends Marvel’s mutants down a dark path

Share

One of the most famous story arcs in Marvel Comics’ X-Men lore will be brought to the screen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the upcoming sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. The first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix was released by 20th Century Fox, and it offers a preview of the cataclysmic events on the horizon for the series’ mutant heroes.

Directed by longtime X-Men franchise screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg, X-Men: Dark Phoenix pits Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and his team of young mutants against threats both extraterrestrial and within their own ranks as Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) becomes the host of a powerful cosmic entity. With her telepathic abilities wreaking havoc on the world around her and her fellow X-Men, Jean must find a way to deal with her evolving power, while the team simultaneously confronts danger from one of their own as well as an alien race trying to weaponize the power Jean wields.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix brings back a large portion of the featured cast of the rebooted X-Men franchise that began with 2011’s X-Men: First Class — particularly the young mutants introduced in X-Men: Apocalypse as the latest class of students at Charles Xavier’s school for mutants. Among the returning cast members are Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, and Michael Fassbender as Magneto.

The mutant Dazzler — a popular character among Marvel Comics fans — will reportedly make her debut in the film.

Dark Phoenix will be the directorial debut for Kinberg, and the fourth film since the series’ timeline was rebooted in First Class. As revealed in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, the previous, live-action X-Men films exist in an alternate timeline, meaning that the studio can indeed revisit those events and cast of characters when necessary (as it did in Days of Future Past).

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit theaters February 14, 2019.