Marvel believes Daredevil: Born Again will be as loved as X-Men ’97

Matt Murdock will have his hands full protecting the people of New York City in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox returns as Murdock/Daredevil, the role he originated for three seasons on Netflix’s Daredevil. While the spirit of the blind crimefighter will remain the same, Daredevil enters an entirely new universe full of new challenges in Born Again. Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum compared Cox’s return as Daredevil to another revived show, X-Men ’97.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97, because it’s reviving something that the fans love, but it is taking it in a new direction,” Winderbaum said on The Official Marvel Podcast. “These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed.”

Since returning to the MCU, Cox’s Daredevil has appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo.

Besides Cox, actors reprising their Netflix roles for Born Again include Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk.

With Kingpin, Winderbaum mentioned that the crime lord will go head-to-head with Daredevil, both physically and politically. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are gonna collide in ways we’ve never seen before,” Winderbaum explained. “It’s no longer enough to try and murder each other, there’s a whole game of politics at play.”