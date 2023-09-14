Disney+ and Hulu set Hallowstream and Huluween 2023 schedules

Technically, Halloween arrives at the end of October. But Disney+ and Hulu aren’t waiting around to start rolling out the Halloween programing. For the sixth year in a row, Hulu will launch its Huluween slate of programming. Huluween will kick off tomorrow, September 15, with the Hulu premiere of Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. The Boogeyman, a Stephen King adaptation that was originally slated as a Hulu original, will finally arrive at its intended destination on October 6. Stephen King’s Rose Red is also on the schedule, alongside a number of Hulu originals and classic shows. There’s even a four-episode event for American Horror Stories.

Disney+ is holding off a little longer for the launch of its fourth annual Hallowstream. This year’s event begins on October 4 with the Disney+ premiere of Haunted Mansion and continues on October 13 with a new Goosebumps series that will also stream on Hulu. On October 20, Werewolf by Night will be getting a rerelease in color for the first time. However, most of the programming that Disney+ listed for October 31 are things that the streamer already has, like The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Collection.

The complete list of programming for both streaming events can be found below.

Hulu’s Huluween

September 15

Werewolf by Night

September 21

American Horror Story: Delicate

September 22

No One Will Save You (Hulu Original)

October 1

Stephen King’s Rose Red

October 2

Fright Krewe (Hulu Original)

October 5

The Boogeyman

October 9

The Mill

October 13

Goosebumps

October 18

Living for the Dead (Hulu Original)

October 26

American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event

Fresh (Hulu Original)

The Paloni Show! Halloween Speical!

Scream Queens

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Disney+’s Hallowstream

October 4

Haunted Mansion

October 13

Goosebumps

October 20

Werewolf by Night in Color

October 31

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Episode

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

Halloweentown

Muppets Haunted Mansion

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection

Twitches

Under Wraps

Frankenweenie

Skeleton Dance

