 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Disney+ and Hulu set Hallowstream and Huluween 2023 schedules

Blair Marnell
By

Technically, Halloween arrives at the end of October. But Disney+ and Hulu aren’t waiting around to start rolling out the Halloween programing. For the sixth year in a row, Hulu will launch its Huluween slate of programming. Huluween will kick off tomorrow, September 15, with the Hulu premiere of Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. The Boogeyman, a Stephen King adaptation that was originally slated as a Hulu original, will finally arrive at its intended destination on October 6. Stephen King’s Rose Red is also on the schedule, alongside a number of Hulu originals and classic shows. There’s even a four-episode event for American Horror Stories.

Disney+ is holding off a little longer for the launch of its fourth annual Hallowstream. This year’s event begins on October 4 with the Disney+ premiere of Haunted Mansion and continues on October 13 with a new Goosebumps series that will also stream on Hulu. On October 20, Werewolf by Night will be getting a rerelease in color for the first time. However, most of the programming that Disney+ listed for October 31 are things that the streamer already has, like The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Collection.

Recommended Videos

The complete list of programming for both streaming events can be found below.

Gael García Bernal in Werewolf by Night.
Marvel Studios

Hulu’s Huluween

September 15

  • Werewolf by Night

September 21

  • American Horror Story: Delicate

September 22

  • No One Will Save You (Hulu Original)

October 1

  • Stephen King’s Rose Red

October 2

  • Fright Krewe (Hulu Original)

October 5

  • The Boogeyman

October 9

  • The Mill

October 13

  • Goosebumps

October 18

  • Living for the Dead (Hulu Original)

October 26

  • American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event
  • Fresh (Hulu Original)
  • The Paloni Show! Halloween Speical!
  • Scream Queens
  • Sabrina the Teenage Witch
The cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion.
Walt Disney Pictures

Disney+’s Hallowstream

October 4

  • Haunted Mansion

October 13

  • Goosebumps

October 20

  • Werewolf by Night in Color

October 31

  • Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Episode
  • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Halloweentown
  • Muppets Haunted Mansion
  • The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection
  • Twitches
  • Under Wraps
  • Frankenweenie
  • Skeleton Dance

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2023
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka in an ancient ruin in the titular series.

Ahsoka | Official Trailer | Disney+

It's almost August, which means summer is winding down and everyone has to start thinking about returning to school. Disney+, however, will do its best to keep the summer party going with its new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in August 2023.

Read more
Everything coming to Hulu in August 2023
Charles, Oliver, and Mabel peeking through a doorway in a scene from Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

Summer is winding down and August is nearly here, but that doesn't mean there's nothing on TV. If you want a great selection of movies, new and classic TV shows, and thought-provoking content you can't find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you.

From thrilling original series like A Murder at the End of the World to returning shows like Only Murders in the Building, Breeders, and Archer, as well as movies like How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Amsterdam, and Enys Men, Hulu subscribers will find something for everyone in the household.

Read more
Everything coming to Hulu in July 2023
A man touches his hat in Justified: City Primeval.

July is nearly here, but that doesn't mean there's nothing on TV. If you want a diverse selection of movies, classic TV shows, and new content you can't find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you.

From intriguing original series like Justified: City Primeval and returning shows Futurama and What We Do in the Shadows to movies like Alien, Die Hard, and Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (an underrated classic in this author's opinion), Hulu subscribers will find something for everyone in the household.

Read more