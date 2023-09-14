Disney+ and Hulu set Hallowstream and Huluween 2023 schedules

Technically, Halloween arrives at the end of October. But Disney+ and Hulu aren’t waiting around to start rolling out the Halloween programing. For the sixth year in a row, Hulu will launch its Huluween slate of programming. Huluween will kick off tomorrow, September 15, with the Hulu premiere of Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. The Boogeyman, a Stephen King adaptation that was originally slated as a Hulu original, will finally arrive at its intended destination on October 6. Stephen King’s Rose Red is also on the schedule, alongside a number of Hulu originals and classic shows. There’s even a four-episode event for American Horror Stories.
Disney+ is holding off a little longer for the launch of its fourth annual Hallowstream. This year’s event begins on October 4 with the Disney+ premiere of Haunted Mansion and continues on October 13 with a new Goosebumps series that will also stream on Hulu. On October 20, Werewolf by Night will be getting a rerelease in color for the first time. However, most of the programming that Disney+ listed for October 31 are things that the streamer already has, like The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Collection.
The complete list of programming for both streaming events can be found below.
Hulu’s Huluween
September 15
- Werewolf by Night
September 21
- American Horror Story: Delicate
September 22
- No One Will Save You (Hulu Original)
October 1
- Stephen King’s Rose Red
October 2
- Fright Krewe (Hulu Original)
October 5
- The Boogeyman
October 9
- The Mill
October 13
- Goosebumps
October 18
- Living for the Dead (Hulu Original)
October 26
- American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event
- Fresh (Hulu Original)
- The Paloni Show! Halloween Speical!
- Scream Queens
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Disney+’s Hallowstream
October 4
- Haunted Mansion
October 13
- Goosebumps
October 20
- Werewolf by Night in Color
October 31
- Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Episode
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Hocus Pocus
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Halloweentown
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
- The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection
- Twitches
- Under Wraps
- Frankenweenie
- Skeleton Dance
Editors' Recommendations
- What’s new on Disney+ in September 2023
- Everything coming to Hulu in September 2023
- Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ get new pricing schemes this fall
- 7 most disappointing 2023 movies so far
- Is Haunted Mansion streaming?