Everything coming to Hulu in December 2023

If you smell pine trees in the air, hear some bells in the distance, and feel a slight chill in the air, that must mean one thing: it’s Christmastime, baby! If you want to celebrate the season by watching movies, new and classic TV shows, and buzzworthy content you can’t find on any other streamer, Hulu is the destination for you in December.

From intriguing new original series like Culprits to returning shows like Letterkenny (for its 12th and final season), as well as movies like Maggie Moore(s) with John Hamm and Tina Fey, The Matrix movies, and the cult classic Paddington 2 (with a singing and dancing Hugh Grant, long before Wonka), Hulu subscribers will find something suitable for everyone in the household.

The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in December 2023 is below.

December 1

CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11

Airheads | 1994

The Bourne Identity | 2002

The Bourne Supremacy | 2004

The Bourne Legacy | 2012

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

District 9 | 2009

Epic Movie | 2007

Epic | 2011

Ever After | 1998

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013

Harry Brown | 2009

Harvard Park | 2012

High School High | 1996

High-Rise | 2015

Hostel: Part III | 2011

Hudson Hawk | 1991

The Hustler | 1961

House Of Flying Daggers | 2004

Hustlers | 2019

Hysteria | 2012

I Am Number Four | 2011

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Juno | 2007

Magic Mike XXL | 2015

Magic Mike | 2012

The Marine | 2006

Masterminds | 2016

The Matrix | 1999

The Matrix Reloaded | 2003

The Matrix Revolutions | 2003

National Treasure | 2004

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007

The Omen | 2006

Paddington 2 | 2018

Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001

Shutter | 2008

The Sitter | 2011

Sommersby | 1993

Splash | 1984

Tombstone | 1993

War | 2007

A Walk in the Woods | 2015

When In Rome | 2010

You Again | 2010

December 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023

December 4

Mob Land | 2023

December 6

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians | 2018

December 7

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived . . . Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

December 8

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity | 2020

December 9

Maestra: Complete Season 1

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023

December 10

The Matrix Resurrections | 2021

December 11

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1

December 13

Moving: Complete Season 1

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere

December 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean | 2022

Higher Power | 2018

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

December 15

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York | 2012

Alan Partridge | 2013

Freakonomics | 2010

I Give It A Year | 2013

Lemon | 2017

Results | 2015

The Giver | 2014

White God | 2014

The Retirement Plan | 2023

December 20

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017

December 21

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon | 2023

December 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere

December 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere

December 27

Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

December 28

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

December 29

It Lives Inside | 2023

December 31

The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014

The ABCs Of Death | 2012

Bad Milo! | 2013

Honeymoon | 2014

I Saw The Devil | 2010

Jack And Diane | 2012

Marrowbone | 2017

Satanic | 2016

Splinter | 2008

Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010

V/H/S | 2012

V/H/S 2 | 2013

V/H/S: Viral | 2014

XX | 2017

Zombieland: Double Tap | 2019

