Everything coming to Hulu in December 2023

If you smell pine trees in the air, hear some bells in the distance, and feel a slight chill in the air, that must mean one thing: it’s Christmastime, baby! If you want to celebrate the season by watching movies, new and classic TV shows, and buzzworthy content you can’t find on any other streamer, Hulu is the destination for you in December.
From intriguing new original series like Culprits to returning shows like Letterkenny (for its 12th and final season), as well as movies like Maggie Moore(s) with John Hamm and Tina Fey, The Matrix movies, and the cult classic Paddington 2 (with a singing and dancing Hugh Grant, long before Wonka), Hulu subscribers will find something suitable for everyone in the household.
The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in December 2023 is below.
December 1
CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2
One Piece: Complete Season 11
Airheads | 1994
The Bourne Identity | 2002
The Bourne Supremacy | 2004
The Bourne Legacy | 2012
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
District 9 | 2009
Epic Movie | 2007
Epic | 2011
Ever After | 1998
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
Harry Brown | 2009
Harvard Park | 2012
High School High | 1996
High-Rise | 2015
Hostel: Part III | 2011
Hudson Hawk | 1991
The Hustler | 1961
House Of Flying Daggers | 2004
Hustlers | 2019
Hysteria | 2012
I Am Number Four | 2011
Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
Juno | 2007
Magic Mike XXL | 2015
Magic Mike | 2012
The Marine | 2006
Masterminds | 2016
The Matrix | 1999
The Matrix Reloaded | 2003
The Matrix Revolutions | 2003
National Treasure | 2004
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
The Omen | 2006
Paddington 2 | 2018
Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
Shutter | 2008
The Sitter | 2011
Sommersby | 1993
Splash | 1984
Tombstone | 1993
War | 2007
A Walk in the Woods | 2015
When In Rome | 2010
You Again | 2010
December 3
The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023
December 4
Mob Land | 2023
December 6
We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
Crazy Rich Asians | 2018
December 7
Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
December 8
Culprits: Complete Season 1
The Mission: Special Premiere
Proximity | 2020
December 9
Maestra: Complete Season 1
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023
December 10
The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
December 11
Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1
December 13
Moving: Complete Season 1
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
December 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
Swamp People: Complete Season 14
Blue Jean | 2022
Higher Power | 2018
I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
December 15
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
CMA Country Christmas
2 Days In New York | 2012
Alan Partridge | 2013
Freakonomics | 2010
I Give It A Year | 2013
Lemon | 2017
Results | 2015
The Giver | 2014
White God | 2014
The Retirement Plan | 2023
December 20
Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1
Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017
December 21
Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere
Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
Operation Napoleon | 2023
December 22
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere
December 25
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019
December 26
Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere
December 27
Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1
Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
December 28
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
December 29
It Lives Inside | 2023
December 31
The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014
The ABCs Of Death | 2012
Bad Milo! | 2013
Honeymoon | 2014
I Saw The Devil | 2010
Jack And Diane | 2012
Marrowbone | 2017
Satanic | 2016
Splinter | 2008
Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010
V/H/S | 2012
V/H/S 2 | 2013
V/H/S: Viral | 2014
XX | 2017
Zombieland: Double Tap | 2019
