3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in April 2024

Love is in the air at Hulu, and why not? Spring is a great time of the year to make a new romantic connection. It’s also a good time for new movies on Hulu, especially rom-coms. Hulu may not have the wide selection of romantic comedies that its streaming rivals do, but the ones it does have are top-tier.

For this month, we’ve narrowed our picks down to the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in April. Strangely enough, all three of our choices are around two decades old, but that doesn’t make them any less entertaining. And they all share a common theme of overcoming adversity in the name of love.

Recommended Videos

50 First Dates (2004)

It’s hard enough to get someone to fall in love with you the first time. Adam Sandler’s Henry Roth has to pull off that feat multiple times in 50 First Dates. Henry thinks he’s found the woman of his dreams in Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), but he doesn’t initially realize that she suffers from anterograde amnesia. Essentially, her memories reset every night and Lucy can’t remember him the next day.

Over the reluctance of Lucy’s father, Martin Whitmore (Blake Clark), and her brother, Doug (Sean Astin), Henry keeps trying to court Lucy in the hope that she can finally overcome her amnesia and hold on to the memories that they make together.

Watch 50 First Dates on Hulu.

High Fidelity (2000)

There’s only one thing that Rob Gordon (John Cusack) fully understands in High Fidelity, and it isn’t the opposite sex. Rob and his co-workers, Barry Judd (Jack Black) and Dick (Todd Louiso), are so devoted to music that it’s to the exclusion of almost everything else. And in Rob’s case, that’s one of the big reasons why he’s been dumped by his long-term girlfriend, Laura (Iben Hjejle).

This serves as a wake-up call for Rob as he seeks out his ex-girlfriends for insight into how his previous relationships went wrong. And if he’s extremely lucky, maybe Rob can save his romance with Laura before it’s too late.

Watch High Fidelity on Hulu.

Hitch (2005)

Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith) is such a smooth operator with women that he’s a literal “date doctor” in Hitch. With Hitch’s help, even the most hapless single guy has a chance at landing the woman of his dreams. Although Hitch’s current client, Albert Brennaman (Kevin James), may be the exception to that rule.

Hitch thinks he can land any woman he wants, but his arrogance goes out the window with Sara Melas (Eva Mendes). None of Hitch’s usual tricks work on Sara, and he’ll have to find some other way to win her heart if he wants his own happy ending.

Watch Hitch on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations