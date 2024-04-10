 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in April 2024

Blair Marnell
By
John Cusack and Jack Black in High Fidelity.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Love is in the air at Hulu, and why not? Spring is a great time of the year to make a new romantic connection. It’s also a good time for new movies on Hulu, especially rom-coms. Hulu may not have the wide selection of romantic comedies that its streaming rivals do, but the ones it does have are top-tier.

For this month, we’ve narrowed our picks down to the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in April. Strangely enough, all three of our choices are around two decades old, but that doesn’t make them any less entertaining. And they all share a common theme of overcoming adversity in the name of love.

Recommended Videos

50 First Dates (2004)

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in 50 First Dates.
Sony Pictures Releasing

It’s hard enough to get someone to fall in love with you the first time. Adam Sandler’s Henry Roth has to pull off that feat multiple times in 50 First Dates. Henry thinks he’s found the woman of his dreams in Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), but he doesn’t initially realize that she suffers from anterograde amnesia. Essentially, her memories reset every night and Lucy can’t remember him the next day.

Related

Over the reluctance of Lucy’s father, Martin Whitmore (Blake Clark), and her brother, Doug (Sean Astin), Henry keeps trying to court Lucy in the hope that she can finally overcome her amnesia and hold on to the memories that they make together.

Watch 50 First Dates on Hulu.

High Fidelity (2000)

Iben Hjejle and John Cusack in High Fidelity.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

There’s only one thing that Rob Gordon (John Cusack) fully understands in High Fidelity, and it isn’t the opposite sex. Rob and his co-workers, Barry Judd (Jack Black) and Dick (Todd Louiso), are so devoted to music that it’s to the exclusion of almost everything else. And in Rob’s case, that’s one of the big reasons why he’s been dumped by his long-term girlfriend, Laura (Iben Hjejle).

This serves as a wake-up call for Rob as he seeks out his ex-girlfriends for insight into how his previous relationships went wrong. And if he’s extremely lucky, maybe Rob can save his romance with Laura before it’s too late.

Watch High Fidelity on Hulu.

Hitch (2005)

Will Smith and Eva Mendes in Hitch.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith) is such a smooth operator with women that he’s a literal “date doctor” in Hitch. With Hitch’s help, even the most hapless single guy has a chance at landing the woman of his dreams. Although Hitch’s current client, Albert Brennaman (Kevin James), may be the exception to that rule.

Hitch thinks he can land any woman he wants, but his arrogance goes out the window with Sara Melas (Eva Mendes). None of Hitch’s usual tricks work on Sara, and he’ll have to find some other way to win her heart if he wants his own happy ending.

Watch Hitch on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Like Monkey Man? Then watch these 3 action movies now
Ryan Gosling sits behind the wheel of a car.

After an exciting premiere at South by Southwest, Monkey Man is finally hitting theaters this weekend. The film marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Patel also stars as Kid, a man who makes a living as a masked fighter in an underground fight club. After his mother's death, Kid embarks on a mission to find and kill her murderers, leading him down a path of vengeance and destruction.

Monkey Man is the latest addition to the action thriller genre. It's one of our most anticipated movies of spring 2024. These films are typically gory, brutal, and violent, but highly entertaining in the end. If you enjoyed Monkey Man, then watch these three films. Our selections include the fourth film in one of Hollywood's best franchises, an iconic movie from the early 2000s, and a stylish neo-noir.
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Read more
3 free underrated movies you should stream this weekend (April 6-7)
A woman looks at a man in Red Lights.

It's now April and you've probably already seen blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in movie theaters. Even if you haven't, chances are you have no interest to in this month or anytime soon. So what else is there to watch?

There's always streaming, but who wants to pay those ever-increasing subscription prices for Netflix, Hulu, and the rest? If you want to watch something good and free, don't worry, Digital Trends has compiled a short list of three free movies you can stream this weekend. Thanks to ad-supported streamers like Tubi and YouTube, you can watch quality movies without paying a dime. The occasional ad break is worth it, especially for the films below.
Red Lights (2012)

Read more
Netflix’s most addictive movie of 2024 is now streaming. Here’s why you need to watch it
A man aims his camera in Scoop.

Thrillers come in all shapes and sizes. There's the psychological or serial killer thriller, which was popularized in the '90s by The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. There's the erotic thriller, which had its heyday in the late '80s and early '90s with such hits as Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct. And then there's the action thriller, which is probably the most popular offshoot of the genre right now, with the Taken series and Salt as prime examples.

Recently, there's been a revival of a subgenre that's been dormant since the 1970s: the journalism thriller. From Nightcrawler with Jake Gyllenhaal to the Oscar-winning Spotlight to 2022's She Said, this type of thriller usually centers around journalists pursuing a controversial and sometimes dangerous story. One of the best journalism thrillers has just been released by Netflix: Scoop. In chronicling how the BBC managed to snag the scoop of the decade by interviewing Prince Andrew about his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the movie manages to be suspenseful, informative, and one of 2024's most purely entertaining films.
The story everyone is after

Read more