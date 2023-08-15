Let’s be honest with ourselves: spending time outside isn’t ideal for most of us considering the excessive widespread heat that plagues the month of August. Sure, summer usually means vacations, barbecues, and baseball games, but unless you have regular access to a pool, sitting in the comfort of your own air-conditioned home watching a movie or two is an incredibly comforting idea. And what better way to pass the time than watching movies from the filmography of an American icon such as Will Smith?

The Fourth of July has already come and gone, and surely all the sci-fi fans out there celebrated with a viewing of Independence Day — a true Will Smith delight where the leading man kicks some serious alien butt after their attempted destruction of Earth. However, there are plenty of other great options from the Fresh Prince alum that are equally as entertaining. We’ve got you covered with some of the best selections currently streaming this month.

Men In Black trilogy

This option couldn’t be more in line with current events. Given the recent U. S. Congressional hearings concerning UFOs, the idea of aliens among us is at a fever pitch. In fact, the testimonies in the hearing pointing toward the idea that a secretive government sector suppressing an alien presence for decades feels very much like the slick, suit-clad boys in black in Smith’s Men in Black trilogy.

Of course, these films are all good fun and aren’t entirely serious, which is exactly what we need these days in an ever-so serious world. Smith gives an engaging performance throughout this saga as a man on a mission while cheekily commenting on the absurdity of his career path along the way. There are plenty of thrills and laughs to be had in these three films, but the original remains the best one.

The Men In Black trilogy can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Bad Boys trilogy

These explosive action comedy films starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will delight newcomers to the franchise and longtime fans alike. Bad Boys is the quintessential buddy cop film about two Miami detectives who become embroiled in a potential police corruption scheme focusing on drug money that was believed to be stolen by someone within law enforcement. The duo’s investigation leads to some stellar action sequences and plenty of hilarious comedic banter between the pair.

Since the original 1995 film, Bad Boys has turned into an enduring series with two sequels and a fourth film on the way. There’s no better way to spend your summer afternoons than watching Smith and Lawrence find themselves in the middle of some messy high-octane situations.

The Bad Boys trilogy of films can currently be streamed on Starz.

Spies in Disguise (2019)

Many of Will Smith’s cinematic works might be for the 13 and older crowd, but Spies in Disguise is a fun,animated feature the whole family can enjoy. Smith provides the vocal talent behind Lance Sterling, a suave and somewhat pretentious secret agent. After a mission gone wrong, Lance is transformed into a pigeon. He must rely on a young scientist by the name of Walter Beckett (Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland), who Lance had previously fired from his team, to find a way to transform back into his original form and complete his mission. Of course, there’s a bit of character growth that occurs for the spy who lacks even a modicum of humility — initially.

This is one film that is fun for all ages. Smith is at the top of his voice-acting game and his sarcastic wit will elicit plenty of laugh-out-loud moments throughout this cinematic adventure. So make it a family movie night with Spies in Disguise.

Spies in Disguise is currently streaming on Disney+.

I Am Legend (2007)

This postapocalyptic story isn’t lighthearted like the previously mentioned Smith films, but is instead absolutely harrowing and memorable. Based on the classic Richard Matheson novel of the same name, the film follows U.S. Army virologist Robert Neville (Smith) as he finds himself alone with his German Shepherd, Sam, in Manhattan long after a lethal virus has killed most of the world’s population and turned others into cannibalistic mutants. Since Neville is one of the very few who were unaffected by the virus, he spends his days seeking a cure.

With news of a sequel to I Am Legend in the pipeline, watching or revisiting this 2007 film is a must. Smith gives a stellar performance, largely acting without any supporting cast while exuding the feelings of isolation and loneliness that his character suffers from. I Am Legend is a dark film with a glimmer of hope, and stands as one of the actor’s best sci-fi movies.

I Am Legend is currently available to stream on Max.

King Richard (2020)

King Richard is a biographical film centered around Richard Williams, the father of legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Smith plays Richard, who coaches his two daughters in the sport of tennis from a young age. Ultimately, the film captures a moment in the lives of the Williams family and is filled with drama and superb performances from its cast.

Will Smith took home an Oscar for his performance in King Richard. This 2021 film is one of the best biographical dramas released in the last few years and is absolutely worthy of your time.

King Richard is currently streaming on Max.