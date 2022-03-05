  1. Movies & TV

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan team up for I Am Legend 2

By

In 2007, Warner Bros. adapted Richard Matheson’s postapocalyptic sci-fi classic I Am Legend as a film, with Will Smith in the leading role. While the ending of that film didn’t leave much room for a sequel, Deadline is reporting that I Am Legend 2 has come together with some pretty serious star power. Not only is Smith slated to headline the sequel, but he will also appear alongside Michael B. Jordan as co-lead in the movie. Both Smith and Jordan will also produce the project.

In the first film, Smith portrayed Dr. Robert Neville, one of the creators of a failed attempt to cure cancer. Instead of curing mankind of a virulent disease, the customized virus killed most of the human population. The vast majority of the survivors mutated into vampire-like creatures known as Darkseekers. Robert was one of the only remaining humans, and he lived a solitary existence as he tried to find a cure.

While Deadline’s report is clear about Smith reprising his role for the new film, there is an inherent issue with that. Robert seemingly sacrificed himself at the end of the original movie to let Anna Montez (Alice Braga) and a young boy named Ethan (Charlie Tahan) escape from the Darkseekers. However, there was an alternate ending on the DVD and Blu-ray in which Robert survived. I Am Legend 2 wouldn’t be the first sequel to ignore inconvenient parts of the original film.

Will Smith in I Am Legend.

There are currently no details about Jordan’s character, and the sequel’s plot remains shrouded in secrecy. Regardless, Akiva Goldsman, the screenwriter of the original film, will return to provide the script for the sequel. A director has not been attached, and the film remains early in development.

In addition to Smith, Jordan, and Goldsman, I Am Legend 2 will be produced by Outlier Society’s Elizabeth Raposo, Westbrook Studios’ Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki, and Weed Road Pictures’ Greg Lessans. James Lassiter will executive produce the sequel, which does not currently have a release date from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Editors' Recommendations

Kraven the Hunter adds Alessandro Nivola as the main villain

Alessandro Nivola in The Many Saints of Newark.

Dish and Sling TV also drop Russia Today channel

RT America no longer is available on Sling TV or Dish.

Apple employees to return to offices later than expected

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of March 4

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Best gaming PC deals for March 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

What’s the deal with the Astro Slide 5G hybrid phone?

Astro Slide 5G being held as a laptop/smartphone hybrid with a physical keyboard.

As Ukraine crumbles around them, IT workers code on

A Ukrainian IT worker sits on his laptop in a basement as Russian continues to attack Ukraine.

It’s put-up or shut-up time for TCL’s foldables

TCL Ultra Flex concept device.

This 43-inch QLED TV from Samsung dropped below $500 today

No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and the Samsung Q60A is a great one.

The most exciting 5G technology to come out of MWC 2022

People sitting in auditorium at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona with Connectivity Unleashed sign showing on stage.

Demon’s Souls, the godfather of Elden Ring, is on sale today

best ps5 exclusives demon s souls title

Mac Studio desktop, 7K studio monitor could be in the works

Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Nintendo Switch gets a rare price cut today

Nintendo Switch on sale for Black Friday