3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in April 2024

There’s almost never a shortage of action movies to watch on Hulu, thanks to the large selection of titles from 20th Century Fox’s library of films. And unlike its corporate sibling, Disney+, Hulu gets to have a lot more R-rated flicks as well.

Regardless, all three of our picks for action movies to watch on Hulu in April have PG-13 ratings. These were all recent arrivals on Hulu, and two of the three are sci-fi flicks. But if you’re looking for a more conventional action comedy, we’ve got one of those for you as well.

Recommended Videos

The Fifth Element (1997)

If you can look at this picture and hear Milla Jovovich’s Leeloo say “Mul-ti-pass. Korben Dallas!,” then you’ve probably already seen The Fifth Element. For everyone else, this French sci-fi film is a nice alternative to Star Wars, and it has plenty of action as well. Bruce Willis stars as Korben Dallas, a former soldier turned cab driver in a futuristic world.

When Leeloo literally drops in on Korben’s cab, he doesn’t know what to make of her. But Leeloo is on a mission to save the universe from a great evil, and Korben is going to be roped into helping her whether he wants to or not.

Watch The Fifth Element on Hulu.

Freelance (2023)

Freelance is an old-school action comedy that features John Cena as Mason Pettits, an ex-Special Forces soldier who is restless in his civilian life. Mason gets a chance to reenter the freelance world of soldiers of fortune when he’s hired to escort a disgraced journalist, Claire Wellington (Alison Brie), for her interview in South America with President Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), the dictator of Paldonia.

Mason has a grudge against Venegas from the last time he was in Paldonia, but he has to put his personal feelings aside when he and Claire are forced to go on the run with the President during a coup attempt. And when compared to the men who are trying to overthrow him, Venegas suddenly doesn’t seem like such a bad guy.

Watch Freelance on Hulu.

Pacific Rim (2012)

All you really need to know about Pacific Rim is that director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro was given the perfect excuse to have giant robots fighting giant monsters. It’s a good choice for fans who couldn’t get enough monster mashing from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. But in this movie, the monsters are aliens from another world who invade Earth through portals hidden deep within the sea.

Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) was once one of the elite Jaegers pilots before his brother’s death. He’ll have to find a new co-pilot and regain his form, or else Raleigh and the rest of humanity will soon be overrun by a new wave of Kaiju.

Watch Pacific Rim on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations