3 underrated 2023 TV shows on Hulu you need to watch in 2024

As Hulu continues to stand its ground in the ongoing streaming wars, subscribers are regularly treated to plenty of popular and top-quality TV shows on the platform. But for every beloved show on the site, like The Bear or Only Murders in the Building, there is another that gets overlooked or misjudged by audiences.

Some streamers may already find themselves with fewer series to add at the start of 2024. Fortunately, there are some titles from the previous year that people may have missed or failed to give a second chance. Though these 2023 shows certainly have flaws and might not hold up against the competition, they’re still entertaining, well-crafted series with great potential. And so, to help kick off 2024, streaming audiences should try to watch these three shows waiting to be enjoyed on Hulu.

Recommended Videos

Futurama or ‘Hulurama’ (2023-present)

Though it was off the air for t10 years, Futurama was rebooted for a fourth time by Hulu this year under the alias “Hulurama.” Picking up after Professor Farnsworth unfreezes time, the series follows the Planet Express crew as they find themselves in the year 3023. With 10 new episodes and another 10 on the way, the series tries to catch up with the modern age by taking on topics like streaming TV, cryptocurrency, Amazon, cancel culture, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audiences who saw The Simpsons’ modern decline may have been understandably wary of Futurama starting up again, especially after it last ended on such a high note. Though it may not have all of the comedic energy seen in its golden years, the show retains what made it so beloved in the first place. Delivering some inventive sci-fi episodes with thought-provoking ideas and plenty of heartfelt moments, these new episodes prove the series still has some good years left in it.

History of the World, Part II (2023)

As a sequel to the Mel Brooks film History of the World, Part I, this sketch comedy series tackles such historical and legendary events as the Russian Revolution, the Civil War, Shirley Chisholm’s presidential campaign, and the life of Jesus Christ. Featuring a talented cast led by Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), this comedy event pulls out all the stops to deliver beat after beat of hysterical and quotable content.

The show’s greatest highlights include Jack Black’s song-and-dance number as Lenin, Johnny Knoxville doing Jackass as Rasputin, and a Curb Your Enthusiasm spoof on Judas. Not every sketch in this show is a home run, and die-hard Mel Brooks fans may think it doesn’t go far enough. However, History of the World, Part II has plenty of uproarious and well-crafted laughs made even better by the cast’s exceptional performances.

Krapopolis (2023-present)

Created by Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty), Fox’s new animated fantasy series centers around a dysfunctional family of gods and monsters as they try to run one of the world’s first cities in Ancient Greece. This series has some major comedic talent working behind the scenes, including the voices of Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), and Keith David (Rick and Morty).

So far, Krapopolis hasn’t reached the comedic heights of Harmon’s more acclaimed TV shows. Nevertheless, many beloved series like Seinfeld and The Simpsons struggled to find their footing in their first season. Considering Harmon’s creative track record and the stars leading the cast, audiences should give this show a chance as it continues to build up its own comedic kingdom.

Editors' Recommendations